A court in Bhopal on Wednesday ordered that the body of Twisha Sharma be preserved, but refused her family’s request for a second post-mortem examination outside Madhya Pradesh. The case has drawn major public attention after Twisha’s family accused investigators of mishandling evidence and trying to weaken the probe into her death.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has alleged dowry harassment, mental torture and serious irregularities in the investigation.

The case has become more sensitive because Twisha’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is a retired judge. Police have already booked Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and his mother under charges related to dowry death and harassment.