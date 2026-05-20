West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announced the state government will hand over 27 km of land for fencing the Indo-Bangladesh border. The move includes land for BSF infrastructure and fulfills a key BJP poll promise to curb illegal infiltration.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced that the state government is ready to hand over 27 kilometres of land for fencing at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

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Addressing a press conference in Howrah, CM Adhikari said that the government will also provide land for border outpost and Border Security Force (BSF) infrastructure.

Fulfilling Poll Promise

The BJP's manifesto promised land allocation for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border within 45 days of forming the government, as part of its major poll plank to stop illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country.

Adhikari said, "We are ready to hand over 27 kilometres of land for fencing, along with a few BOP (Border Outpost) land, and BSF infrastructure development land."

Adhikari Slams Previous TMC Government

He slammed the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing it of denying the land for fencing. "After a long time, BSF and the Government of India approached the State Government to hand over adequate land to complete the fencing on the Indo-Bangladesh border. But the earlier State Government did not respond and denied. Due to their non-cooperation, the safety and security of our nation and state are facing a very dangerous situation. Finally, a change happened, and a true patriotic government started its journey. Within two weeks, our bureaucrats are now ready to hand over a portion of land," the Chief Minister said.

Cabinet Approves Land Transfer

Earlier, in its first cabinet meeting, the BJP government approved the transfer of land to the BSF.

On May 11, Adhikari said, "In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period."