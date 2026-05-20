Bengaluru's AxisCades Aerospace is set to invest Rs 6,000 crore in Karnataka to build a 200-acre integrated hub for aerospace, defence, semiconductor, and AI sectors. The project is expected to create 20,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs.

Bengaluru-based aerospace and defence company AxisCades Aerospace Infrastructure Private Limited is set to invest Rs 6,000 crore in Karnataka, Industries Minister MB Patil said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Integrated Hub for Key Sectors

According to the release, the minister shared the information after detailed discussions held with senior officials of the company at Khanija Bhavan on Wednesday. "The primary objective of AxisCades Aerospace is to establish an integrated hub across 200 acres for manufacturing, testing, and maintenance in aerospace, defence, semiconductor, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation sectors. The company also plans to set up a domestic research and development centre under global partnerships," the minister said.

Phased Investment and Job Creation

"The company will invest a total of Rs 6,000 crore in phases. The project is expected to generate 20,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs in the state. AxisCades also intends to develop aerospace and defence infrastructure, including missile sub systems, radar and sensor systems, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for fighter aircraft. In the first phase, the company will invest Rs 1,290 crore, followed by Rs 2,898 crore in the second phase and Rs 1,512 crore in the third phase," he explained.

Land Acquisition Near Devanahalli

The release said that to implement the project, the company has requested land near Devanahalli. The company has also expressed its intention to build a 1.8-km-long runway. In response, the minister suggested that airports at Hassan, Vijayapura, and Shivamogga could also be considered if required. However, company representatives stated that the proposed facility should preferably be located close to their existing Devanahalli unit. Subsequently, the minister directed officials to identify suitable land where runway construction would also be feasible.

Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department Dr. N. Selvakumar, Industries Commissioner Khushboo Goyal, Infrastructure Department Secretary Vishal, Technical Advisor to the Minister Aravind Galagali, AxisCades Managing Director Sharadhi Chandra Babu, Director Suresh Kumar, General Manager (Projects) N. K. Satish Kumar, and senior officials attended the meeting. (ANI)