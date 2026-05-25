Telangana CM Revanth Reddy slammed the Union Govt for not procuring harvested crops, stating the state is buying every grain. He also discussed the Musi Rejuvenation Project and education reforms with a CPM delegation in Hyderabad.

CM Slams Centre on Crop Procurement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the Union Government "for not purchasing" the harvested crops. "Except announcing the Minimum Support Price ( MSP ) to the crops, the centre was doing nothing" in the procurement of Paddy, Maize etc , the Chief Minister charged, a release said.In a meeting with the state CPM delegation today, the CM discussed the issues of procurement of foodgrains, progress in the Musi Rejuvenation Project and reforms in the education system to provide quality education to the poorer sections. Appealing to the left party leaders to fight against the centre on procurement, CM Revanth Reddy said that the union government was not procuring even 30 percent of the harvested crops. "It was only the State Government purchasing every single grain cultivated by the farmers," it read out.

The Chief Minister informed the left party leaders about the "shortage of Hamalis" (loaders) due to the elections in West Bengal. "Prevailing heat wave conditions halted the procurement process in the afternoon at the centers," it added. Stating that he was continuously reviewing the procurement operations, the CM said that state government was already providing Ra 500 bonus to fine variety paddy per quintal and also MSP to Maize to provide relief to the farmers.

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Musi River Project

CM Revanth briefed the left party leaders about the relief which is being provided to the displaced alongside Musi river under Musi Rejuvenation Project. "The government was sanctioning houses for those displaced," it read out.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Musi project will transform the riverfront into a world class tourist destination and also create huge employment to the local youth. The CM took strong exception to politicising the Musi Project by the opposition BRS and BJP parties, it added.

"The left party leaders were also apprised of falling victims by Nalgonda district people due to increasing pollution of Musi river. My objective is to provide a quality life to the citizens of the city," it added.

Focus on Education Reforms

The recent initiatives taken by the state government to strengthen the education system was discussed in the meeting, it added.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the entire education sector is being overhauled aiming to deliver quality education to the poor. Nutritious food in breakfast and mid day meal, establishment of Telangana public schools were part of the strengthening of the education, the Chief Minister said, and suggested the CPM leaders to visit the Arutla Public school.

The CPM delegation, led by State Secretary John Wesley expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for introducing the Minimum Wages Amendment Act. former MLA Julakanti Rangareddy, P. Sudarshan, Jyothi, Nunna Nageswara Rao, Mallu Lakshmi, Samineni Swarajyam, M. Gopala Rao, and Rajya Sabha Member Vem Narender Reddy were also present. (ANI)