Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced that Central Kitchens for the school breakfast scheme will be launched on Dec 9. The Hare Krishna Foundation received over ₹9 crore in donations from two companies to build modern kitchens in Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad.

State-wide Inauguration of Central Kitchens

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that all the Central Kitchens will be inaugurated at once across the State on December 9. Instructing the officials to complete the works at all central kitchens by November 30, the Chief Minister said that measures should be taken to facilitate student visits to the central kitchens. All the kitchens will be linked to the command control centre for regular monitoring, according to the release.

Partnership to Bolster Breakfast Scheme

On Friday, representatives of the Hare Krishna Foundation met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence. During the meeting, Junna Solar Systems Private Limited and Chain Labs India Private Limited signed an agreement with the Hare Krishna Foundation, in the presence of the CM, to support the breakfast scheme for government school students.

Focus on Quality and Student Well-being

Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that quality food should be served to the students. The main objective of serving breakfast is to provide nutritious food and encourage students to pursue their studies regularly in the schools.

The Chief Minister suggested maintaining a track record of students studying in government schools. The record will help to ascertain the main aspects of the students' physical growth and academic progress regularly. An App should also be developed to calculate the calorie content of the food items served to students. The CM enquired the authorities about the breakfast menu and recommended preparing the breakfast according to regional dietary habits. The breakfast scheme in the schools is a long-term programme, and hence utmost care must be exercised.

Corporate Funding for Modern Kitchens

The two companies collaborated to establish modern centralised community kitchens in Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad. Shekhar Reddy (CMD) and Anil Babu (CEO) of Junna Solar Systems Private Limited handed over a cheque for ₹5.17 crore to the Hare Krishna Foundation for the centralised community kitchen in Nagarkurnool. Samantha Day (Representative) and B Santosh Kumar (Vice President) of Chain Labs India Private Limited handed over a cheque for ₹4 crore to the Hare Krishna Foundation for the construction of a modern centralised community kitchen in Vikarabad. CM Revanth Reddy commended the representatives of the companies for providing funds to the breakfast scheme.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Vem Narendar Reddy, CM's Principal Secretary Sridhar, and Hare Krishna representative Satya Gaura Chandra Das Swamiji participated in the programme. (ANI)