Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted an improving trend in the capital’s air quality, with Delhi recording its lowest average AQI for September in five years at 102, and the highest number of good air days.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday highlighted an improving trend in the capital’s air quality, saying Delhi recorded its lowest average AQI for September in five years at 102. Sharing a PIB report on X, Sirsa said the improvement was reflected in several air-quality indicators, while stressing that “the work is far from over.” Delhi’s air is showing a better trend, but the work is far from over. Delhi recorded its lowest September average AQI in the last five years at 102, compared with 105 in 2025 and 108 in 2023. From January to September, Delhi also saw 194 days with AQI below 200, the highest in… pic.twitter.com/RL48AIM4eN — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 2, 2026

Delhi's Improved Air Quality in Numbers

“Delhi’s air is showing a better trend, but the work is far from over. Delhi recorded its lowest September average AQI in the last five years at 102, compared with 105 in 2025 and 108 in 2023. From January to September, Delhi also saw 194 days with AQI below 200, the highest in five years, while 'Poor to Severe+' days fell to 79, the lowest in the same period,” Sirsa said on X.

The PIB report shared by Sirsa states that Delhi’s monthly average AQI for September stood at 102 in 2026, compared with 105 in 2025, 105 in 2024, 108 in 2023 and 104 in 2022. It further said that Delhi recorded 194 days with a daily average AQI below 200 between January and September 2026, the highest number during the corresponding period in the last five years. The figure stood at 187 days in 2025, 188 in 2024, 193 in 2023 and 146 in 2022. The number of “Poor to Severe+” days also fell to 79 during the January-September period in 2026, compared with 86 in 2025, 86 in 2024, 80 in 2023 and 127 in 2022.

Year-Round Strategy and PM 2.5 Levels

Highlighting the PM 2.5 figures, Sirsa said the Delhi government was treating pollution as a year-round challenge and focusing on monitoring and enforcement. He said, “Average PM2.5 stood at 69 µg/m³, the joint lowest since 2022. Under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Smt. @gupta_rekha Ji, we are treating pollution as a year-round challenge, not a seasonal headline. From the very beginning, the focus has been on continuous monitoring, enforcement and action on the ground.”

Sirsa Slams Previous AAP Government

Sirsa also targeted the previous AAP government, alleging that the previous government had focused on publicity rather than combating air pollution. “For years, while Delhi choked under toxic smog, Kejriwal and the AAP government were entirely busy polishing their own public images, blowing crores of public money on massive advertisements and building a luxurious 'Sheesh Mahal'. Combating pollution was never on their agenda,” Sirsa said.

Reiterating the Delhi government's stated focus on tackling pollution, Sirsa said, “The Delhi Government is working round the clock with all concerned agencies to tackle pollution at every level. The focus is clear, action on the ground, cleaner air and a healthier Delhi for our children.” (ANI)