A speeding car lost control and crashed into a cement wall on the Huzurabad–Karimnagar highway in Telangana, leaving one man dead and two others critically injured. The deceased, Sai Kiran, died at the scene, while his friends were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

A man was killed and two others suffered critical injuries after a speeding car lost control and overturned near Shalapally bus stand on the Huzurabad–Karimnagar highway in Telangana on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sai Kiran, a resident of Jammikunta. His friends, Ravi, from Peddapalli, and Deepak, from Veenavanka, were travelling with him when the accident occurred.

Car Crashes Into Wall, Vehicle Mangled

According to reports, the car went out of control and crashed into a cement wall outside a house before overturning. The impact was severe, leaving the vehicle badly mangled.

Sai Kiran died at the scene, while Ravi and Deepak sustained critical injuries. Emergency assistance was arranged, and the injured men were initially taken to the Jammikunta Government Hospital. They were later shifted to MGM Hospital for further treatment.

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Police Begin Investigation

Police reached the accident site after receiving information about the crash. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the vehicle losing control.

The accident highlights the dangers of speeding, particularly on highways, where a loss of control can have devastating consequences. Motorists are advised to maintain safe speeds, remain alert and follow traffic rules to reduce the risk of serious crashes.