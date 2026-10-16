YSRCP Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has written to President Murmu, PM Modi, and other top authorities seeking intervention over the alleged attack on YSRCP Lok Sabha Floor Leader PV Midhun Reddy at Punganur during local body election nominations.

YSRCP MP Seeks High-Level Intervention

YSRCP Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has written separate representations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other authorities seeking intervention over the alleged attack on YSRCP Lok Sabha Floor Leader and MP PV Midhun Reddy at Punganur during the local body election nomination process.

Gurumoorthy has sought urgent institutional intervention, an impartial investigation, preservation of CCTV footage and other evidence, examination of security lapses, and adequate protection for Midhun Reddy, his security personnel and candidates participating in the elections. The representations were also sent to the Chief Justice of India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Andhra Pradesh Governor, Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner and the National Human Rights Commission Chairperson.

Parliamentary Privilege Invoked

Gurumoorthy also referred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dated October 15, 2026, on safe nomination filing and protection for candidates facing threats. In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Gurumoorthy sought examination of the possible parliamentary privilege implications of the attack and consideration of a reference to the Committee of Privileges. He urged all concerned authorities to ensure accountability and safeguard free participation in the local body elections.

Party Condemns 'Assault on Democracy'

Earlier, YSRCP State General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy and party Legal Cell State President Manohar Reddy condemned the alleged attack on Lok Sabha floor leader MP PV Midhun Reddy in Punganur, describing it as an attempt on his life and a direct assault on the democratic process.

As per the YSRCP party office, YSRCP leaders later met the election nodal officer and submitted a complaint over the Punganur and Rayachoti incidents and obstruction of nominations, stating that the party would continue its legal and constitutional fight for free and fair elections. Addressing the media at the YSRCP Central Office, they said attacks, threats and cases against party leaders and candidates had begun from the very first day of nominations for the local-body elections. They cited the Punganur attack on Midhun Reddy, the detention of Dachepalli municipal chairman candidate Koppula Ravikumar and incidents involving candidates and leaders in Tadipatri, Pattikonda, Rayachoti and Tirupati. (ANI)