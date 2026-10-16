Delhi Police Commissioner reviewed security for the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally. Police issued a notice to an activist, citing Section 163 of BNSS and the festive season, warning of legal action. Meanwhile, permission was granted for a march in Bengaluru.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on Friday met senior police officers to review security arrangements and assess the overall situation ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in the national capital.

Meanwhile, amid reports circulating that permission for the peaceful Tiranga March was denied, the Karnataka government clarified that permission has been granted for the protest. Organisers and participants have gathered at Town Hall in Bengaluru, and the march is scheduled to commence at 5:00 PM today, proceeding towards the Quit India Memorial.

Delhi Police Issues Notice Citing Restrictions

Earlier, Delhi Police asked CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke to comply with the law in connection with the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in Connaught Place, citing restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Speaking to ANI, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said that a notice had been issued to Dipke, and appealed to people to abide by the restrictions in force.

“See, as informed, Section 163 of the BNSS is imposed in the New Delhi district, under which whatever restrictions exist, they are in place. Therefore, everyone is appealed to follow the law,” Sharma said

Asked about the notice issued to Dipke, the DCP confirmed that it had been served under the Delhi Police Act. “Basically, it is to follow the law. They have also been informed that Section 163 of the BNSS is imposed here. And due to all these things, what kind of impact it has on the area—especially since it is the Connaught Place area, and right now the festive season is going on—so they have been made aware of all these things, and have been told to follow the law,” he said.

Sharma also said that police would consider appropriate legal action if the directions were not followed. “We will see, whatever legal actions there are, we will see,” the DCP said.

The notice comes amid a proposed gathering under the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Connaught Place. (ANI)