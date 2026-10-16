BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and Congress, alleging that student protests are a 'deliberate conspiracy' to spread anarchy and destabilise the political system, citing 'regime change' talk and Bangladesh inspiration.

BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, alleging that protests being held in the name of students were a "deliberate conspiracy" to spread anarchy and destabilise the political system.

Pradhan said the "true character" of the protests, launched in the name of national interest, fixing the system and students' welfare, was "no longer hidden from anyone." He said open talk of "regime change" and inspiration from Bangladesh showed an attempt to create anarchy "under the guise of students." "The true character of the protests launched in the name of national interest, claims of fixing the system, and students' welfare is no longer hidden from anyone. Openly talking about "Regime Change" and drawing inspiration from Bangladesh clearly reveals that this is a deliberate conspiracy to spread anarchy in the country and destabilize the political system under the guise of students. However, these anti-national elements dreaming of power on the strength of foreign forces should understand that in India, change of power is determined only through democratic processes. Therefore, India's people will never accept this undemocratic mindset," said Pradhan on X.

Pradhan said Rahul Gandhi, who has "already faced a century of defeats," repeatedly insults the people's mandate, stating that it reflects the "same anti-democracy Congress mentality" which trampled on the citizens' rights. "@INCIndia's attempt to create distrust towards democratic institutions when desired results are not achieved through the electoral process, and troubling the public day after day for political self-interest, has always been their objective. This reflects the same anti-democracy Congress mentality in which the rights of the countrymen were trampled," he said.

Describing Gandhi as an "anti-Constitution figure who roams around holding the Constitution," Pradhan said he had been repeatedly rejected by the people and, in his "greed for power," was tearing at the dignity of democracy by questioning constitutional institutions. "Mr. Rahul Gandhi, your hateful attitude towards democracy is extremely shameful," he said.

Pradhan himself resigned as Education Minister on July 25 after weeks of youth-led protests spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The protests began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 20, and his resignation was among the CJP's central demands. The Centre accepted the CJP's key demands, and the agitation was called off. Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry.

BJP leaders echo 'regime change' allegations

Pradhan's remarks follow Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's saying that the Congress and its allies were using youth-led protests against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to fuel unrest and seek regime change along Bangladesh lines.

The Union Government has taken the fight to the Congress after the party and its allies staged protests over the Electoral process and the Election Commission.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Thursday alleged that Rahul Gandhi and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora shared an ideology inspired by the protests that happened in Bangladesh, claiming that remarks about replicating the movement in India pointed to an attempt to promote an anarchic Gen Z movement in the country. "On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi is appropriating Neha Bora, while on the other, she is saying that they want an anarchic Gen Z movement in India similar to what happened in Bangladesh. The point is clear... what happened in Bangladesh? A group of Islamists, using the crowd and anarchy, attempted to dismantle the entire system. Their objective was regime change. This makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi, having failed to bring his family to power through democratic means, and his entire ecosystem are now conspiring to destroy democracy in India,” he said.

Congress hits back, defends Opposition's role

Congress has also hit back at the ruling government's charge with Senior party leader and MP Jairam Ramesh invoking former President Pranab Mukherjee stance on the Opposition's role in a democracy, which he said was "to oppose, expose and depose." Ramesh noted that Mukherjee, a Congress veteran, was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the Opposition's objective was to change the government through elections. He questioned Singh allegations, citing the 1977 change of government and asserting that regime change in a democracy like India takes place through elections. Khera said, "We are running a campaign 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd'. The entire country is saying this openly. We ourselves are reiterating our intent that we have to defeat this Govt and change this system.”

'Accountability is not anarchy': CJP activist

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Friday asserted that seeking accountability from those in power is "not anarchy" but the most fundamental expression of a democracy, even as security has been amped up in and around Connaught Place to maintain law and order ahead of a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest called by CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke at Central Park. (ANI)