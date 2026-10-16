The Delhi High Court has permitted Delhi riots accused Natasha Narwal to travel to the United Kingdom from November 2 to December 1, 2026, to attend an academic conference. The court granted permission subject to certain conditions.

HC Grants Conditional Permission to Narwal

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted permission to Natasha Narwal to travel to the UK for an academic conference. She will be travelling to the UK from November 2 to December 1, 2026, in connection with her meeting with her PhD supervisor and to attend the annual conference at the University.

She is an accused in three Delhi riots cases of 2020. Justice Amit Bansal granted permission to Natasha Narwal after hearing the submissions of his counsel, Adit S Pujari. She has been granted permission subject to conditions, including furnishing a surety of 50000 in each case.

Advocate Adit S Pujari submitted that Natasha is doing a PhD at the University of Warwick and pursuing a thesis on carceral labour. Her paper has been selected for the annual conference.

Prosecution Raises Objections

Her plea was opposed by the ASG S V Raju and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey. ASG Raju opposed the plea on the ground that extradition laws are very strict in the UK, and it would be difficult to bring her back if she doesn't come back. Secondly, there is no need to go to the UK for academic purposes as she is pursuing the course online for three years.

SPP Madhukar Pandey submitted what will happen if she doesn't come back and apply for asylum.

It was also submitted that strict conditions be imposed, including a surety bond by her brother and an undertaking that she will come to India and shall not apply for asylum.

Challenge to Trial Court Order

The Delhi High Court on October 12 sought the Delhi Police’s response to a plea by Natasha Narwal, an accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom to attend an academic conference and undertake related research.

Narwal had challenged the trial court’s October 6 order refusing her request to visit the UK from November 2 to December 1, 2026.

Reasoning Behind Trial Court's Decision

The trial court had declined to grant permission, observing that the right to travel abroad is not absolute and that the pendency of proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was a relevant consideration while deciding her application.

The court noted that the case was still at the stage of consideration of charges and that the offences for which Narwal had been chargesheeted under the UAPA carry severe punishments, including life imprisonment and, in certain circumstances, the death penalty.

While acknowledging that the mere pendency of a criminal case does not automatically disentitle an accused from travelling abroad, the trial court observed that such requests must be assessed in light of the nature and gravity of the allegations, the stage of the proceedings and the overall circumstances of the case.

Considering these factors, the trial court had concluded that permitting Narwal to leave the country at the present stage would not be appropriate.

Details of Academic Trip

Narwal has sought permission to travel to the UK to present a research paper titled “Gendered Carceral Labour as Social Reproduction” at the 23rd Annual Historical Materialism Conference, scheduled to be held at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, from November 5 to 8.

Her proposed visit also includes undertaking research related to the academic engagement.

She has sought permission to remain in the UK for the period from November 2 to December 1, 2026. (ANI)