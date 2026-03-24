Telangana Cabinet greenlights major bills: Hate Speech Prevention, Gig Worker welfare, and Advocate Protection. It also approved taking over Hyderabad Metro, reviewed a caste survey report, and cleared a bill for parental support.

The Telangana State Cabinet has approved a series of wide-ranging legislative and policy measures that reflect a calibrated push toward social regulation, welfare expansion, and institutional accountability. The decisions, spanning issues from hate speech to gig economy protections and public infrastructure, indicate an effort to respond to emerging social and economic challenges while reinforcing governance frameworks.

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Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, 2026

At the core of the Cabinet's decisions is the approval of the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, 2026. The proposed legislation seeks to address the growing concern over divisive content and speeches that disrupt communal harmony. By targeting hate-driven posts and provocative rhetoric that could trigger violence or unrest, the bill attempts to create a legal deterrent against social polarisation, particularly in an era dominated by rapid digital communication.

New Law to Protect Gig and Platform Workers

Parallel to this regulatory approach, the Cabinet has moved to formalise protections for a rapidly expanding but largely unregulated workforce. The approval of the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2026, is a significant intervention in the gig economy. With approximately 4.2 lakh gig and platform workers in the state, the law introduces mandatory registration, along with the creation of a Welfare Board and a dedicated welfare fund. By granting legal recognition and social security benefits, the Act aims to bring structural stability to gig employment. Notably, the bill has been revised in line with the Centre's Social Security Code, indicating an attempt to maintain policy coherence with national frameworks.

State to Take Over Hyderabad Metro Rail Project

In the infrastructure sector, the Cabinet's decision to expedite the takeover of the 69-kilometre Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-1 project from L&T reflects a strategic shift in public transport governance. Based on a sub-committee report, the state may assume control by paying approximately Rs 15,000 crore, including existing debt obligations. The designation of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) as the nodal agency to manage financial transactions and execution underscores the government's intent to centralize operational control while navigating the financial complexities of the acquisition.

Telangana Advocate Protection Bill Approved

The Cabinet has also addressed concerns within the legal community by approving the Telangana Advocate Protection Bill. The move comes against the backdrop of attacks on lawyers, including the killing of advocate couple Vaman Rao, and seeks to institutionalize safeguards for legal professionals. The bill signals recognition of the need to protect those within the justice delivery system from targeted violence.

Social Equity and Policy Reforms

On the social policy front, the Cabinet reviewed and approved the report of an independent expert committee led by Justice Sudarshan Reddy on the state's caste survey. Conducted over 50 days from November 6 to December 25, 2024, the survey represents a first-of-its-kind comprehensive socio-economic and caste enumeration in the country. While the Cabinet has accepted the report, further examination has been entrusted to a sub-committee, indicating that policy outcomes based on the findings will follow detailed scrutiny.

Guidelines for Rohith Vemula Act

Extending its focus on social equity, the Cabinet approved the formation of a ministerial sub-committee under Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to frame guidelines for the proposed Rohith Vemula Act. The initiative is aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination in educational institutions, a sensitive and persistent issue in the academic landscape.

Parents Support Bill to Ensure Accountability

In another socially significant intervention, the Cabinet cleared a Parents Support Bill that seeks to enforce accountability among individuals toward elderly parents. The provision mandates that public representatives and employees--across government and private sectors--who fail to care for their parents may face a salary deduction of 15% or up to Rs 10,000, whichever is lower, with the amount to be transferred directly to the parents. The measure introduces a legal mechanism into what has traditionally been considered a moral and familial responsibility.

Taken together, the Cabinet's decisions reflect a multi-dimensional governance approach--balancing regulatory control, welfare expansion, and institutional reform. While the legislative proposals aim to address immediate concerns such as social harmony, worker security, and safety of professionals, their implementation and long-term impact will depend on administrative execution and public response. (ANI)