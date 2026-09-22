Telangana BJP leader N Ramchander Rao and other party leaders were taken into preventive custody in Mahabubnagar. They were heading to the Jurala Project to protest with farmers over the alleged failure of the Congress government to release water.

High drama unfolded at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district on Tuesday after the Telangana police took state BJP leader N Ramchander Rao and other party leaders into preventive custody while they were heading to the Jurala Project to meet farmers. Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a demonstration against the state government and local police, following Rao’s detention.

BJP Accuses Congress of Failing Farmers

Speaking to ANI prior to his detention, Ramchander Rao accused the Congress government of failing to release water despite sufficient reserves in the reservoir. "Farmers cultivating their lands under the Jurala Project are facing a severe water shortage. Though there is sufficient water in the Jurala Project, they are not raising water to the farmers. BJP, in support of the farmers, is visiting the Jurala Project and demanding water for the farmers. The police are here to arrest us and are not allowing us to go to the Jurala Project. It is very unfair that the government is not even allowing political parties to meet the farmers. Even if we are arrested, we will proceed with the program," Rao said.

Detention Slammed as 'Illegal'

Following his detention, Rao termed the police action "illegal" and compared the government's approach to an authoritarian regime. "We condemn the illegal arrest of all BJP leaders. We feel that the government is not ready to help the farmers. They are anti-farmers, and this emergency is being shown again in Telangana," he remarked.

Echoing similar concerns, BJP leader Guvvala Balaraju, who was also detained alongside the party leadership, lashed out at the Congress dispensation. "This is completely illegal. The government has to take care of the farmers, but the Revanth Reddy government is ignoring the farming sector. Definitely, they will learn a lesson from the farmers," Balaraju told ANI.

He further alleged, "Particularly when there is scope to supply water for irrigation, instead of doing that, when our president Mr Ramchander Rao came to visit the Jurala Project and console the farmers, at this juncture, the Congress party is intentionally arresting our BJP cadre and leadership. Definitely, we will teach a lesson to Mr Revanth Reddy and the Congress government. We condemn, we condemn this incident. The police people—see the situation in Mahabubnagar district, Jadcherla. They are arresting us illegally. Definitely, the BJP will take up lots of protests across the state. We will never allow the Congress party to sleep peacefully."