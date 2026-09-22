Amid criticism, NCERT announced two new Class 9 textbooks for Maths and Social Science. The books' release, just before mid-term exams, has sparked concern among parents and students over the staggered availability of revised curriculum materials.

NCERT Releases New Class 9 Textbooks

Amid growing criticism over delays in making new textbooks available months into the academic session, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced two more Class 9 textbooks. The two books are Ganita Manjari – Part 2, the Class 9 Mathematics textbook, and Understanding Society: India & Beyond – Part 2, the Class 9 Social Science textbook.

According to NCERT, Ganita Manjari – Part 2 has been printed and will be available for sale from September 21, while Understanding Society: India & Beyond – Part 2 will be available from September 30. “The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announces the availability of two new Grade 9 textbooks for the academic year 2026-27. The Grade 9 Mathematics textbook, Ganita Manjari – Part 2, has been printed and is available for sale from today, 21 September 2026 onwards,” the council said in a statement. The books will be available through NCERT sales counters, its website and Amazon.

Concerns Mount Over Textbook Delays Ahead of Exams

NCERT said the textbooks have been developed in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, and are intended to support the implementation of the new curricular approach. The council also said the two textbooks were being made available as per the “already approved schedule/plan”.

The announcement comes amid protests and criticism on social media over the delay in making textbooks available to students. With Class 9 mid-term examinations scheduled to begin on September 23, parents and students have raised concerns over the non-availability of textbooks, particularly Mathematics and Social Science Part 2.

“The CBSE Class 9 mid-term exams start tomorrow. Yet, NCERT still hasn’t published the Math and SST (Part 2) books or the AI book—even though the SST book only arrived in mid-July. Look at the state CBSE has left the students in,” one post on social media said. The concerns have gained traction as schools have already progressed significantly into the academic session, with students preparing for their mid-term examinations.

Phased Rollout Aligned with NEP 2020

The Social Science textbook Understanding Society: India & Beyond was itself introduced earlier in the academic session, with the first part becoming available only after the session had commenced, adding to concerns among students and teachers over access to the revised curriculum.

NCERT has been introducing new textbooks in phases as part of the curricular reforms following NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023. The revised books are being rolled out progressively across grades and subjects. While the council has maintained that the latest books are being released according to its approved schedule, the staggered availability has prompted questions from parents, teachers and students about access to prescribed learning material ahead of examinations.

The Class 9 curriculum is among the first to undergo the transition to the revised curricular framework, with new textbooks being introduced as part of the broader school education reforms. (ANI)