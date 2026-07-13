Four RPF personnel, including two ASIs, have been suspended after a video surfaced showing them assaulting a Deputy Station Superintendent at Agra Cantt Railway Station. The North Central Railway has formed a 3-member committee to investigate.

The North Central Railway (NCR) has suspended four Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, including 2 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), with immediate effect after a video showcasing the RPF personnel assaulting a Deputy Station Superintendent (Dy SS) at the Agra Cantt Railway Station surfaced online.

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In an X post, the North Central Railway shared the viral clips showcasing the Deputy Station Superintendent being dragged on the platform and beaten by several police personnel during the stoppage of Hirakund Express at the Agra Cantt Railway Station. "Based on the prima facie facts obtained in the incident that occurred during the stoppage of Train No. 20808 Hirakud Express at Agra Cantt Railway Station, 4 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, including 2 Inspectors (ASI), have been immediately suspended with effect from now," the NCR said

Investigation Committee Formed

The North Central Railway further noted that the railway administration has taken cognisance of the matter. It also assured that a 3-member committee has been formed to ensure a fair and transparent investigation in the case. "The railway administration has taken immediate cognisance of the matter and initiated further departmental action. To ensure a fair and transparent investigation of the incident, a 3-member inquiry committee has been constituted. The committee is conducting a detailed investigation, and upon receipt of the inquiry report, further necessary departmental action will be taken in accordance with railway rules," the NCR added.

A probe is underway, and further details are awaited in the case. (ANI)