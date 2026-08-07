The BJP high command has intensified its focus on Telangana, preparing a massive action plan to come to power. A key Delhi meeting discussed strengthening the party, launching agitations against the Congress government, and a united front for future polls.

The Telangana review meeting concluded, in which the performance of the Congress government, strengthening the party and strategies for future elections were discussed.

BJP Sets Sights on Telangana

The BJP's current target is to come to power in Telangana. To this end, the party is initiating a massive action plan. The BJP high command intends to strengthen the party at the grassroots level while simultaneously launching public agitations against the government's failures.

Having shifted its focus to Telangana following its victory in Bengal, the BJP's national leadership is gearing up. The BJP high command has intensified its focus on Telangana, preparing an action plan with the goal of capturing power in the state.

A crucial meeting was held at the BJP's central office in Delhi, presided over by National President Nitin Nabin and attended by Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, MP Arwind Dharmapuri, BJP leader DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay, BJP Incharge for Telangana Abhay Patil and other key state leaders from Telangana. Discussions covered the current political situation in the state, the performance of the Congress government, strengthening the party organisation, and strategies for winning future elections.

Leaders Urged to Unite, Fight Govt Failures

Believing that conditions in Telangana are favourable for the BJP to come to power, the high command emphasised the need for all party leaders to work in coordination. It urged them to set aside differences and move forward unitedly. Speaking after his meeting with BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao said several issues concerning Telangana were discussed. He said there is a need for the party to work together and intensify its fight against the failures of the Telangana government.

He alleged that the state government has failed on several fronts, particularly in the education system and in providing fee reimbursement to students. He also alleged that corruption has increased under the present government. Ramchander Rao said Nitin Nabin directed the party leadership to prepare for an aggressive political fight and work towards bringing the BJP to power in Telangana.

He said a roadmap would be prepared for strengthening the party organisation up to the mandal level across all 937 mandals in the state. The BJP high command has Telangana among its priorities and Nitin Nabin would undertake regular visits to the state. The party would also highlight the funds being provided by the Centre to Telangana, he added.

Ramchander Rao claimed there was no shortage of potential candidates in the BJP and said leaders from other parties were ready to join the BJP. He said the party would not announce their names in advance as it could prevent them from joining. He expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a good majority in Telangana after delimitation. He said the party is organisationally strong in the state and that while there may be differences of opinion among leaders, there are no serious divisions.

On the upcoming GHMC elections, he said the BJP would not have an alliance with any party in Telangana. He said the question of contesting with Jana Sena would be decided by the party high command, as Jana Sena is part of the NDA.

Revanth Reddy Govt 'Deceiving People': Eatala Rajender

BJP MP Eatala Rajender said the party high command is focused on winning Telangana after securing victory in West Bengal. He said the national leadership is closely monitoring the political situation in Telangana. Rajender alleged that the Revanth Reddy government has not only failed to implement its election promises but has also failed to continue schemes introduced by the previous government, thereby deceiving the people.

He claimed that the people of Telangana had already decided not to vote for the Revanth Reddy government. He also said people had not forgotten the alleged arrogance of the previous KCR government. "Telangana is getting trapped in a debt burden, and he asserted that the BJP must come to power to save the state." He said the BJP would lead from the front and launch movements on behalf of the people against the state government.

Rajender added that BJP leaders would work together in the coming days to bring the party to power in Telangana. Talking with the media, Eatala Rajender said, "After a victory in Bengal, the party high command aims to win Telangana next. The high command is constantly monitoring the political situation in the state and is preparing to mobilise the state leadership by setting specific targets." (ANI)