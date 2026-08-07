ABVP has refuted allegations by AISA regarding the Ranchi protest, calling them baseless and politically motivated. It accused AISA of diverting attention from student issues (JPSC/JSSC) and using controversies for political mileage and cheap publicity.

Responding to the allegations made by All India Students' Association (AISA) over the recent demonstration in Ranchi concerning issues related to the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) termed the accusations as baseless, misleading, and politically motivated.

ABVP stated that instead of raising genuine student concerns, AISA has once again attempted to divert public attention through manufactured controversies and media-driven political narratives. Using the ink-throwing incident to overshadow the real issues faced by students reflects a deliberate attempt to gain political mileage rather than seek justice.

ABVP, in a statement, asserted that student movements must remain committed to safeguarding students' academic interests and contributing to nation-building, rather than becoming instruments for partisan politics. It alleged that AISA has repeatedly sought to exploit student issues to advance an ideological agenda that is disconnected from the aspirations of India's student community. Such attempts to create division and ideological confrontation on campuses, ABVP said, have consistently been rejected by students across the country.

'An Exercise in Political Desperation': ABVP National General Secretary

ABVP National General Secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki said, "The attempt to convert the ink-throwing incident into a political campaign instead of addressing the concerns of students exposes AISA's priorities. If any incident requires investigation, it should be conducted impartially and in accordance with the law. However, levelling allegations without facts is nothing but an exercise in political desperation and cheap publicity."

"Student movements are meant to strengthen society and contribute to nation-building, not to serve as platforms for political theatrics. Any attempt to promote an ideology that seeks to weaken India's unity through educational campuses will continue to be firmly rejected by the student community," he added. (ANI)