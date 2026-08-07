Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav launched the Jan Vishwas Abhiyan, declaring every Friday a 'No Meetings Day'. The initiative requires ministers and officials to be in the field to directly engage with the public and resolve their grievances.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said every Friday would be observed as a "No Meetings Day" across the state, with ministers, legislators and government officials spending the day in the field to directly engage with the public and resolve their grievances under the newly launched Jan Vishwas Abhiyan.

Jan Vishwas Abhiyan: A Cultural Transformation

After launching the campaign from Chhindwara, CM Yadav addressed the mediapersons and said the initiative is based on four pillars which are dialogue, resolution, sensitivity and simplicity. It aims to strengthen public service delivery by taking the administration out of government offices and into the field.

"Our primary objective today across the state is 'No Meetings Day'. Instead of holding meetings or completing office formalities, the administrative machinery will remain among the people, for the people, and work alongside them. The campaign is based on four pillars which include dialogue, resolution, sensitivity and simplicity," the Chief Minister said.

He added that on every Friday public representatives, collectors, commissioners and officials from the state secretariat to the tehsil level would remain in their respective jurisdictions to monitor the implementation of government schemes and address public concerns. "I am happy that from today onwards, every Friday, from the Mantralaya to the tehsil level, all our ministers, MLAs, collectors and commissioners will remain present in the field. We have taken this pledge of service as part of our core duty for the welfare of the people. The Jan Vishwas Abhiyan is not merely a slogan; it is a cultural transformation, and we have implemented this initiative for the first time in the country," he said.

Chhindwara Launch and Administrative Reforms

CM Yadav also extended greetings to the 8.5 crore people of the state, saying the government was advancing with the campaign based on the resolve made for the welfare of the people. Chhindwara was chosen as the starting point of the campaign because of its strategic importance as a tribal district bordering Maharashtra and its vast development potential.

"In Chhindwara alone, promotions were given to 1,281 officers and employees from 28 departments. Across the state, lakhs of officers and employees have received promotions, and fresh recruitment has also begun in various departments, including the police, to strengthen the work culture and improve administrative efficiency," he said.

CM's Direct Engagement

Highlighting the day's interactions, the Chief Minister said he held discussions with industrialists to understand the challenges faced by existing industries and explore the development of new industrial belts with better infrastructure. He also interacted with farmers practising natural farming, entrepreneurs, homestay operators from tribal and rural areas, livestock and fisheries stakeholders, women associated with the 'Drone Didi' initiative, sportspersons and meritorious students to discuss how they could benefit from government schemes. (ANI)