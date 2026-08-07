The Scan and Register service under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has crossed 25 crore OPD registrations. This digital initiative simplifies patient registration via QR codes, reducing waiting times and improving efficiency in over 30,800 facilities.

In a significant step towards advancing digital healthcare delivery in the country, Scan and Register Service (earlier known as Scan and Share Service) under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has crossed the landmark milestone of 25 Crore OPD registrations, reaffirming the growing adoption of digital health services across the country, Health Ministry said on Friday.

Scan and Register enables patients to scan the unique QR code displayed at participating healthcare facilities using any ABDM-enabled Personal Health Record (PHR) application. After providing consent, patients can securely share their ABHA profile with the healthcare facility, enabling instant OPD registration, without the need for manual registration or paper-based forms. The service significantly reduces waiting time at registration counters while improving operational efficiency for healthcare providers.

Health Ministry said the achievement of 25 crore Scan and Register transactions reflects the increasing confidence of citizens and healthcare providers in India's digital health ecosystem. Since its launch, Scan and Register has emerged as one of the country's most widely adopted digital health services, enabling seamless OPD registration for millions of patients while strengthening digital service delivery across healthcare facilities, they added.

Nationwide Implementation and Scale

The Scan and Register service is currently operational across 30,800 healthcare facilities spanning 36 States and Union Territories and 756 districts across the country. Of these, 24,323 are public healthcare facilities and 6,481 are private healthcare facilities. The rapid expansion of the service across diverse healthcare settings demonstrates the collaborative efforts of the Central Government, State Governments, healthcare facilities and Digital Solution Companies in strengthening digital healthcare delivery under ABDM.

Enhancing Patient Convenience

On average, nearly 4 lakh patients use the Scan and Register service every day for OPD registration, reflecting the growing trust of citizens in digital healthcare services. The service has transformed the hospital registration experience for millions of beneficiaries, including women, senior citizens, expectant mothers, and individuals requiring frequent hospital visits. By enabling instant OPD registration through a simple QR code scan and automatically fetching patient details from their ABHA, the service significantly reduces waiting time and streamlines the registration process. This has made OPD registration faster, more convenient, inclusive, and patient-friendly. Beyond facilitating seamless hospital registration, the service also serves as a gateway to the digital health ecosystem, enabling citizens to access and share their ABHA-linked digital health records with ease, ministry added.

Leading States in Adoption

Among the States and Union Territories, Bihar leads the country with over 7.30 crore Scan and Register transactions, followed by Uttar Pradesh (4.09 crore), Andhra Pradesh (3.38 crore), Jammu & Kashmir (1.39 crore). The widespread adoption across States reflects the successful implementation of ABDM-enabled digital services across diverse healthcare ecosystems.

NHA CEO on Digital Transformation

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority, said, "Crossing the milestone of 25 crore OPD registrations through Scan and Register reflects the growing trust that citizens and healthcare providers have placed in India's digital health ecosystem. By simplifying one of the most common touchpoints in healthcare, the OPD registration process, the service has significantly enhanced patient convenience while enabling healthcare facilities to improve efficiency. This achievement demonstrates the transformative potential of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in building an interoperable, secure and citizen-centric digital health ecosystem that is improving healthcare delivery across the country."

Top Performing Hospitals

Among Government healthcare facilities, AIIMS New Delhi has generated the highest number of Scan and Register registrations with over 54.29 lakh registrations, followed by AIIMS Bhopal (29.10 lakh), AIIMS Bhubaneswar (23.93 lakh), AIIMS Patna (19.62 lakh) and AIIMS Raipur (18.63 lakh). These institutions exemplify the successful integration of ABDM-enabled digital services into routine healthcare delivery. (ANI)