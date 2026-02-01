The BJP has blamed the ruling Congress in Telangana for the suicide of its Makthal municipal candidate, Mahadevappa. Alleging intimidation and harassment by Congress leaders, the BJP has demanded an impartial judicial inquiry into the death.

BJP Blames Congress for Candidate's Suicide, Demands Probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday condemned the alleged intimidation of its leaders in Telangana's Makthal municipality and demanded an impartial investigation into the incident. BJP leader NV Subhash claimed that Mahadevappa, the party's sixth ward municipal councillor candidate, was allegedly harassed and intimidated by Congress leaders, which led to the candidate taking his own life.

Speaking to ANI, Subhash expressed condolences to Mahadevappa's family. and said the BJP holds the Congress-led government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responsible for the incident. "The BJP condemns the intimidation of the Congress leaders, especially in the Makthal municipality, and we demand an impartial probe. The incident that happened this morning involved Mahadevappa, the BJP sixth ward municipal councillor candidate, who was harassed and intimidated by the Congress party leaders, which led to him hanging himself. The BJP Telangana extends its condolences to the family members of Mahadevappa... The BJP blames Revanth Reddy's government..." said Subhash.

Union Minister Demands Judicial Inquiry

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy demanded a judicial inquiry into the suicide of a BJP candidate in Makthal Municipality in Mahbubnagar in Telangana, allegedly due to threats from the Congress Party, ahead of Wednesday's municipal elections. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the Union Minister said that the candidate committed suicide at 6 AM today, and said that the Congress will lose the upcoming elections, condemning the alleged threats. "Today, due to threats from the Congress party, one of our candidates in the Makthal Municipality in Mahbubnagar, committed suicide at 6 AM today... Today, I am demanding from the State Election Commission and the Telangana government that a judicial inquiry be conducted into this suicide. The Congress party is going to lose the municipal elections," he said. He further accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of making "false allegations against the BJP."

Family Alleges Sustained Harassment

This comes after a BJP candidate contesting the Makthal municipality, Erukali Mahadev, elections in Mahbubnagar district, died by suicide on the last day of campaigning, with his family alleging sustained harassment by political opponents and local leaders. Mahadev was found dead on the last day of campaigning.

Family members allege that he was under severe mental stress following repeated harassment from local leaders since his nomination was filed. They claimed he was targeted by his opponents and was unable to cope with the pressure, which drove him to take the extreme step.

State BJP Condemns 'Blatant Intimidation'

Meanwhile, the Telangana BJP, earlier today, strongly condemned what it termed as blatant intimidation by the ruling Congress, following the tragic death of its Makthal municipal candidate. The party alleged that the candidate was driven to take his own life due to sustained threats and pressure exerted by Congress leaders misusing their position of power.

'Police Behaving Like Congress Cadres'

State BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge NV Subash said Yerukala Mahadevappa, BJP's candidate from Makthal Municipality's 6th ward and a member of the tribal community, was allegedly subjected to continuous intimidation by Congress functionaries. "The BJP will not tolerate such coercive and anti-democratic tactics. Our candidate was reportedly repeatedly threatened, which led him to take an extreme step. This is not an isolated incident but part of a dangerous pattern," Subash alleged.

He demanded an impartial probe into Mahadevappa's death, stating that the party has completely lost faith in the state police. "The police are behaving like Congress cadres, failing to register complaints despite repeated representations by BJP candidates facing threats," he said. (ANI)