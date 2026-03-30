Telangana Assembly has passed the Gig Workers Bill 2026 to provide legal recognition, social security, and welfare to platform workers. The bill includes penalties for non-compliant companies and establishes a welfare board for gig workers.

The Telangana Assembly on Monday passed the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers Registration, Social Security and Welfare Bill 2026, a landmark step for the rights and security of gig workers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a press release, Labour, Employment and Mines Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy introduced the Bill in the assembly and said the government has brought this legislation to give legal recognition to gig workers in the digital economy and protect their rights, dignity and livelihood.

Compliance and Penalties for Platforms

As per the Bill, platform companies will have to submit details regularly and file electronic returns every three months. Strict penalties have been prescribed for non-compliance - Rs 50,000 for the first violation, Rs 1 lakh for the second, Rs 1.5 lakh for the third, and up to five times the arrears thereafter.

Welfare Board and Social Security Fund

As per the release, a special Welfare Board will be constituted for gig workers. Every registered gig worker will be given a unique ID. A welfare fund will be created through a 1-2% levy on transactions, from which insurance, pension and maternity benefits will be provided. A maximum of 5% of the fund can be used for the board's operating expenses.

Mandate for Transparent Policies

The Bill also mandates transparent policies - platforms must clearly disclose salary and deduction details, and there can be no arbitrary use of algorithms that affect workers, said the release.

Consultative Drafting Process

Minister Vivek Venkataswamy informed the Assembly that the government first discussed the problems of gig workers with unions and then prepared a draft bill, which was placed in the public domain for 30 days. As many as 65 suggestions were received and incorporated. He said he had personally held five meetings since taking charge as Minister to address the concerns of unions.

Board Composition and Grievance Redressal

The Welfare Board will have 20 members, including representatives of gig worker aggregators, and will meet annually. Platform-level committees with special officers will be formed to resolve complaints quickly, said the release.

"Through this Bill, we are ensuring security and rights for gig workers who are an important part of the digital economy," the Minister said.

The Bill is expected to benefit lakhs of delivery riders, cab drivers and other platform workers across the state. (ANI)