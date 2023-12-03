Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will Gampa Govardhan continue his triumph at Kamareddy seat?

    In the Kamareddy Assembly constituency of Telangana, BRS's Gampa Govardhan has secured consistent victories since 1994, winning in the 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2018 elections. Govardhan triumphed in 2018 over Congress's Mohd Ali Shabbir, maintaining a winning streak despite strong opposition.

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kamareddy seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 7:55 AM IST

    The Kamareddy Assembly constituency is a significant segment within the Telangana Legislative Assembly, India. It stands as one of four constituencies in the Kamareddy district and falls under the Zahirabad Lok Sabha constituency.

    Gampa Govardhan, a member of the BRS party, emerged victorious in the elections of 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2018, establishing a consistent track record in representing the constituency. BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy, Revanth Reddy from Congress, and KCR from BRS party are the leading candidates of the Kamareddy constituency. 

    In the 2018 TS Assembly elections, Gampa Govardhan representing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi emerged victorious in the Kamareddy constituency, garnering 68,167 votes. His closest rival, Mohd Ali Shabbir from the Indian National Congress, secured 63,610 votes. Govardhan clinched the win with a margin of 4,557 votes.

    During the 2018 Assembly Elections, Gampa Govardhan, affiliated with TRS, secured the Kamareddy Assembly seat. In the 2014 Assembly Elections as well, Gampa Govardhan, from TRS, triumphed in the Kamareddy constituency.

    The total number of electors stands at 1,69,918 for this region. Presently, Gampa Govardhan, associated with BRS, has been the representative of Kamareddy for five consecutive terms since 1994. In the 2018 elections, Govardhan clinched victory by defeating Mohd Ali Shabbir, a senior Congress leader who had previously held positions as a minister and leader of the opposition in the legislative council.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 7:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon