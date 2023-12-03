Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will Gampa Govardhan continue his triumph at Kamareddy seat?

In the Kamareddy Assembly constituency of Telangana, BRS's Gampa Govardhan has secured consistent victories since 1994, winning in the 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2018 elections. Govardhan triumphed in 2018 over Congress's Mohd Ali Shabbir, maintaining a winning streak despite strong opposition.

The Kamareddy Assembly constituency is a significant segment within the Telangana Legislative Assembly, India. It stands as one of four constituencies in the Kamareddy district and falls under the Zahirabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Gampa Govardhan, a member of the BRS party, emerged victorious in the elections of 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2018, establishing a consistent track record in representing the constituency. BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy, Revanth Reddy from Congress, and KCR from BRS party are the leading candidates of the Kamareddy constituency.

In the 2018 TS Assembly elections, Gampa Govardhan representing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi emerged victorious in the Kamareddy constituency, garnering 68,167 votes. His closest rival, Mohd Ali Shabbir from the Indian National Congress, secured 63,610 votes. Govardhan clinched the win with a margin of 4,557 votes.

The total number of electors stands at 1,69,918 for this region. Presently, Gampa Govardhan, associated with BRS, has been the representative of Kamareddy for five consecutive terms since 1994. In the 2018 elections, Govardhan clinched victory by defeating Mohd Ali Shabbir, a senior Congress leader who had previously held positions as a minister and leader of the opposition in the legislative council.