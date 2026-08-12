Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman travelled by Vande Bharat to Jaipur for a BRICS meeting, interacting with students. The ministry is also set to host a PSB Confluence in New Delhi to discuss key banking issues like deposit mobilisation.

FM's Vande Bharat Journey to BRICS Meeting

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman travelled from New Delhi to Jaipur by Vande Bharat train to attend the Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability (BRICS) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meetings, interacting with fellow passengers during the journey.

During the train journey, two postgraduate students pursuing media studies and two young media professionals also accompanied the Finance Minister to Jaipur. The four youngsters had a freewheeling discussion with FM Sitharaman on geopolitics, the economy, and various concerning issues related to the youth. The interaction provided the young media professionals and students an opportunity to engage directly with the Union Finance Minister on issues of national and global relevance. In a post on X, the Ministry of Finance wrote, "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman had embarked on the Vande Bharat train from New Delhi to Jaipur to participate in the BRICS Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meetings today. She interacted with fellow travellers during the train journey." https://x.com/FinMinIndia/status/2087213342742180093

Finance Ministry to Host PSB Confluence

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry is set to bring together the leadership of public sector banks and financial institutions for a two-day conclave on August 17-18 to discuss deposit mobilisation, financing the investment cycle and other key banking issues.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) will host the PSB Confluence in New Delhi, with Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary set to attend the event. The conclave is aimed at bringing participating institutions together to "brainstorm on identified themes, share proven practices, and discuss practical initiatives that can be adopted across the banking ecosystem," the Finance Ministry said.

Key Discussion Themes

Discussions will be organised across seven thematic tracks, including deposit mobilisation, banking for youth, supporting the investment cycle, support for Global Capability Centres, agriculture and horticulture value-chain infrastructure, re-imagining the credit card business, and priority sector lending.

According to the Ministry, the discussions are expected to examine ways of "strengthening the resource base available for affordable credit" and facilitating the investment cycle for timely execution of infrastructure projects. The deliberations will also focus on extending formal credit to underserved segments through priority sector lending, strengthening rural value-chain infrastructure to address post-harvest requirements and market linkages, and designing banking products catering to young customers.

The Ministry said the themes have been identified for their potential to translate "institutional and policy interventions into measurable, people-centric outcomes."

Around 125 participants are expected to attend the conclave, including chairmen, managing directors and executive directors of public sector banks. Senior representatives of public financial institutions, including NABARD, EXIM Bank, SIDBI, NHB, IIFCL, IFCI and NaBFID, along with officials from the Indian Banks' Association and the Department of Financial Services, will also participate. (ANI)