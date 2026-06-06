Four people were injured after the roof of a 50-year-old hotel collapsed in Telangana's Vikarabad district. The customers were trapped under the debris and later rescued. Police confirmed that the injured are now out of danger.

Four people were injured after the roof of a hotel collapsed in the Marpally police station limits of Telangana's Vikarabad district on Saturday, police said.

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The incident took place at around noon. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled the injured persons from the debris before shifting them to a hospital for treatment.

Victims were customers, say police

According to Vikarabad Police, all four injured persons were customers who were present in the hotel when the roof collapsed.

A police official said, "This morning, around 11 AM, the roof of a hotel collapsed, and four people were trapped. We rescued them and shifted them to the hospital for further treatment. They sustained injuries but are out of danger. The building's roof suddenly collapsed. It is around 50 years old. The injured are all customers who had come to the hotel."

Police said the injured persons are out of danger.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)