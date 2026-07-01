BJP MP Harsh Mahajan welcomed the formation of an examination reform task force, calling it a 'very good decision'. He also demanded the resignation of Punjab's Education Minister over an alleged paper leak, citing recent high-profile resignations.

BJP MP Harsh Mahajan on Sunday welcomed the government's decision to constitute a task force for examination reforms, calling it a "very good decision".

Speaking with ANI, Mahajan said the decision would help bring reforms to the examination system. "This is a very good decision. We welcome it," he said.

Reacting to the alleged paper leak in Punjab, the BJP MP said accountability should be fixed and called for the resignation of the state's Education Minister. "Even he (the Punjab Education Minister) should resign. If a resignation has been taken here, then this campaign should be run everywhere," he added.

PM Modi Announces High-Powered Task Force

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of a high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of technology expert Nandan Nilekani. Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister yesterday after protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and paper leaks.

PM Modi said the task force would submit a report and stressed the need for a "reliable" and "transparent" examination system with greater use of technology.

In a video message on X, the Prime Minister said, "The Government of India is continuously taking various measures for the future of students. Those who tampered with the students' future are languishing in jail. We have already established fast-track courts. We are also moving towards enacting new legislation in Parliament that incorporates stringent legal provisions. However, we must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology."

"Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest," he added. (ANI)