Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini slammed Punjab's AAP government, alleging recruitment exam irregularities and paper leaks. Speaking at an event in Phagwara, he said this amounted to a betrayal of the youth aspiring for government jobs.

Saini Accuses Punjab's AAP Govt of Betrayal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of betraying the youth by failing to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations. Referring to the recent Excise Inspector recruitment examination, he alleged that the results reflected serious irregularities. He claimed that some candidates, who had reportedly filled two examination centres in their applications, had been selected twice, indicating glaring discrepancies in the recruitment process.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Punjab Government over the alleged leak of the Pharmacy examination paper, stating that repeated incidents of paper leaks amounted to a betrayal of talented and hardworking youth aspiring for government jobs.

Praise for Humanitarian Work and Blood Donation

The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised in Phagwara, Punjab, where he inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp and flagged off an ambulance service. According to a release, the Chief Minister lauded the humanitarian initiatives of Sampla Foundation and Navya Helping Hands, saying that both organisations had made selfless service their mission. He remarked that the greater the number of such organisations in society, the stronger the nation would become.

Encouraging the youth to donate blood voluntarily, the Chief Minister said that blood cannot be manufactured in any factory or machine. Despite remarkable scientific advancements, blood can only be produced by the human body and reaches those in need only when people come forward to donate voluntarily. He said Punjab is the land of brave warriors, sacrifice and selfless service. The sacrifices of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the valour of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, and the life of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh continue to inspire generations by teaching that the greatness of life lies in its purpose.

Homage to Soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Paying homage on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas observed on July 26, the Chief Minister bowed before the brave soldiers who laid down their lives while defending the nation's frontiers under the most difficult circumstances. He said the nation's soldiers protected India's borders by shedding their blood, while blood donors today pledge to save human lives by donating theirs.

On one hand stands the unmatched courage of defending the nation, and on the other, the compassion of saving lives. Both are rooted in sacrifice, duty and the noble spirit of placing others before oneself, he added.

Haryana's Campaign Against Drug Abuse

The Chief Minister highlighted the Haryana Government's campaign against drug abuse, stating that awareness is being created among the youth through marathons and various outreach activities. He said drug addiction not only destroys the future of young people but also adversely affects their families and pushes them into poverty.

Haryana's Welfare Schemes and Transparent Governance

Highlighting the welfare initiatives of the Haryana Government, Saini said women belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs. 1.80 lakh are being provided LPG cylinders at Rs. 500. Under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, eligible women are receiving Rs. 2,100 per month. He further stated that farmers in Haryana are being provided the benefit of Minimum Support Price (MSP) on 24 crops.

The Chief Minister asserted that government jobs in Haryana are being provided purely based on merit without any parchi-kharchi. Referring to the recently declared JBT teachers' recruitment results, he said 1,500 candidates had secured government jobs solely on merit. He added that people from all sections of society in Haryana are satisfied with the welfare-oriented policies and transparent governance of the Central and State Governments. (ANI)