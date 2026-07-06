PM Narendra Modi penned an Op-Ed on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary, reflecting on his life and legacy. He praised Dr Mookerjee's contributions to education, industry, national unity, and his unwavering dedication to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned an insightful Op-Ed reflecting on the life, vision, and enduring legacy of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary statesman and academician.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The special piece, which provides a deep dive into Dr Mookerjee's contributions to the Indian nation, was shared on Monday by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal. In an op-ed titled "A life dedicated to the unity and progress of India," the Prime Minister said Dr Mookerjee's contributions to education, industry, humanitarian service and national integration continue to inspire India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

A Life of Courage and Dedication

The Prime Minister described Dr Mookerjee's life as one of "courage and unwavering dedication to Mother India," and praised him as a rare leader who combined scholarship, public service, and strong moral values. The Prime Minister wrote that despite coming from a wealthy family, Dr Mookerjee chose a life of sacrifice and remained committed to public service despite suffering personal tragedies, including the loss of his young child and later his wife. However, these personal losses only strengthened his resolve to dedicate his life to national service.

Champion of National Unity

PM Modi then highlighted Dr Mookerjee's role in safeguarding India's unity during Partition and his campaign on Jammu and Kashmir, saying his sacrifice later found recognition through the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A).

"The foremost objective of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's life was to protect the unity and integrity of India. At the time of partition, he played a key role in keeping West Bengal an integral part of India. A few years later, with the same objective, he also fought for the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Even jail and house arrest couldn't deter him from his path. When he died during detention, he was far removed from the countless people for whom he had fought all his life. There are moments in history when an individual's supreme sacrifice transcends politics and becomes a part of the nation's memory. Dr. Mookerjee's sacrifice was one such example," he wrote.

Visionary for a Modern India

Pioneer in Education

The Prime Minister also highlighted Dr Mookerjee's contribution to education, recalling his tenure as the youngest Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and his efforts to modernise higher education.

Quoting Dr Mookerjee, PM Modi wrote, "It is wrong to consider educational institutions merely factories for producing clerks or low-paid employees. We must prepare students to assume leadership roles. They must be prepared to shoulder greater responsibilities in our autonomous institutions, such as municipal corporations, provincial and central legislatures. They must also be able to showcase their talents in areas such as finance, trade, and industry."

Architect of Industrial Development

The Prime Minister said Dr Mookerjee's vision also shaped independent India's industrial development. He credited him with laying the foundations for projects such as the Damodar Valley Corporation and the Sindri Fertilizer Plant, while also supporting handloom, cottage industries and artisans.

A Firm Believer in Democratic Values

The Prime Minister then described Dr Mookerjee as a firm believer in democratic values. He noted that although Dr Mookerjee joined Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet in the interest of nation-building, he resigned when he believed the national interest demanded a different course. PM Modi also referred to Dr Mookerjee's opposition to the first Constitutional Amendment and criticised the Congress for later imposing the Emergency and passing the 42nd Constitutional Amendment.

Humanitarian at Heart

Highlighting Dr Mookerjee's humanitarian work during the Bengal Famine of 1943 and relief efforts following the 1942 Medinipur cyclone, the Prime Minister said compassion remained central to his public life.

A Message for India's Youth

The article concluded with Dr Mookerjee's message to young people: "Whatever you do, do it with complete seriousness, dedication, and honesty. Never leave any task unfinished. Do not consider yourself satisfied until you have given it your best."

Calling upon the youth to carry forward Dr Mookerjee's ideals, PM Modi said the greatest tribute to him would be to build "an India that is strong, united, confident, and sensitive" while working towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat'. (ANI)