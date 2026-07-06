Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP over a viral video showing Lord Hanuman with a BJP flag at a rally. He accused the party of disgracing Hinduism and demanded an apology from the entire Hindu community for their actions.

Kejriwal demands BJP apologise to Hindu community

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over a viral video showcasing an individual dressed as Lord Hanuman dancing and waving a BJP flag at a BJP rally, saying that the party has inflicted damage and disgrace on Hinduism. In an X post, Kejriwal demanded that the BJP issue an apology to the Hindu community. "The damage and disgrace you people have inflicted on Hinduism, perhaps even the foreign invaders in India's 5000-year history, haven't done as much. The way you've looted Hindus, no one has looted them like this until now. You people are a stain on Hinduism. Watch this video. What are you doing? Do you feel any shame? Apologise to the entire Hindu community," he said. https://x.com/arvindkejriwal/status/2073967746807984208?s=46 The remarks came amid the ongoing Ram Mandir donation embezzlement row, which has kept the entire nation on toes.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AAP's devotion vs BJP's 'means to power'

In another post on X, the AAP national convenor drew a stark comparison between the ideologies of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party, saying that while AAP worships the Hindu deities, the BJP uses them to gain money and power. "These two pictures are symbols of two ideologies towards the Hindu faith. Our ideology - We are devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman ji, and we have faith and devotion in them. We worship them, bow our heads before them, and seek their blessings. Their ideology - These people do not even consider Hanuman ji and Ramchandra ji as gods. For them, Ram and Hanuman are merely means to gain power and money. They have no hesitation in insulting the gods," he added. https://x.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/2073977878727766346

Sanjay Singh slams BJP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also criticised the BJP over the representation of Lord Hanuman as a 'flag-bearer' of the party, saying that the BJP will wipe out 'Hinduism' and impose 'BJP religion' while the party leaders are declared as gods. "What kind of joke is this? BJP leaders are making Lord Bajrang Bali dance in their procession by handing him the BJP flag. If this continues, the BJP will wipe out 'Hinduism' and impose 'BJP religion'. It will declare its leaders as gods, build temples for them, and force the people of the country to worship them," he said. https://x.com/sanjayazadsln/status/2073972380452770267?s=46

The Hanuman video controversy

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced online showing an individual dressed in the attire of Lord Hanuman dancing around while waving a BJP flag at the rally of the party's National President Nitin Nabin recently. (ANI)