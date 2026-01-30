The Telangana HRC has taken cognisance after 22 students in Sangareddy district were hospitalized due to food poisoning from a mid-day meal. In a separate incident, 14 students in Khammam also fell ill. All affected students are stable.

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a mid-day meal food poisoning incident, due to which 22 students allegedly fell ill after consuming spoiled food at Venkatapur Primary School in Sangareddy district. The Commission has subsequently directed the District Collector of Sangareddy to submit a detailed report on the matter by February 24.

Earlier, around 22 students were hospitalised after consuming mid-day meals at a primary school in Sangareddy district in Telangana, officials said. According to a police official on Thursday, the students had eaten sambar and rice in the afternoon and soon began experiencing symptoms such as stomach pain and discomfort. The students were immediately shifted to the nearby hospital for medical attention. Later, the official stated that all 22 students are in stable condition and will be discharged from the hospital.

"Around 22 students were hospitalised after consuming sambar and rice this afternoon. They experienced symptoms like stomach pain and were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. All are stable, and we're expecting they'll be discharged by tonight. We haven't received any complaints from parents," a Narayanked police official said.

Another Incident in Khammam

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least fourteen students have been hospitalised after consuming the mid-day meal at a primary school in Khammam district of Telangana. The students fell sick after consuming dal and rice at Bodya Thanda Primary School in Konijerla Mandal. They were shifted to Kammam Government Hospital for food poisoning treatment. According to the police, the students are in stable condition now. (ANI)