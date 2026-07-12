BJP MLA Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy dismissed CM Revanth Reddy's 2029 election claim, vowing that the BJP will form the next government in Telangana. He alleged that people are tired of BRS and Congress and are ready to vote for the BJP.

BJP MLA Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy on Sunday dismissed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's claim that the Congress would win 117 seats and secure a second consecutive term in the 2029 Telangana Assembly elections, asserting that the BJP would form the next government as the people of the state were ready to vote for the party.

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Speaking to ANI, Venkata Ramana Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made special efforts to strengthen the BJP in Telangana and expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious. "BJP would come to power next. PM Modi has made special efforts for the BJP to come to power in Telangana. The common man is ready to vote for the BJP," he said.

Targeting both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress, the BJP MLA alleged that the BRS had failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people after the formation of Telangana. "They brought the TRS to power twice. But since then, they only looted the people of Telangana," he alleged.

While making a scathing attack on CM Reddy, he claimed that the Congress came to power by accusing the BRS of corruption but had failed to deliver on its promises. "Now, what's Revanth Reddy doing? He came to power by calling these people thieves. But he too hasn't been doing anything," Reddy said.

Claiming that the people were disillusioned with both the BRS and the Congress, the BJP leader said the ruling party would not be able to retain power in the next Assembly elections. "The people are now tired. Congress might be trying to come to power in the next elections, but they won't be able to achieve it," he added.

'No Stand for Congress in Public'

BJP MLA Palvai Harish on CM's claim to win the next election, stated that there is no stand for the Congress in public and accuses the party of failing in all peripheries, including farmers' welfare, student welfare or employment.

He further alleged that no one within the party is happy. "I don't want to comment on the Chief Minister's remarks and KTR's remarks, but they have been doing Jyotishya. There is no stand for the Congress in public. The Congress has failed in all aspects, be it farmers' welfare, women's welfare, student welfare, or employment. It has utterly failed, and no section of people is happy with the Congress."

BJP Cites Kamareddy Win as Proof of Strength

Expressing confidence, BJP MLA Payal Shankar said the BJP's win in Kamareddy demonstrated the party's growing strength in the state and asserted that it would come to power in the next Assembly elections. "Elections were held in Kamareddy in 2023, and today's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, was contesting as the candidate. The BJP defeated him there, and that is an example. We defeated both KCR and Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy. The BJP is going to come to power in Telangana in the upcoming Assembly elections," he said.

Targeting both the Congress and the BRS, the BJP MLA Shankar alleged that the Congress was using Telangana's resources for political purposes across the country. "The Congress party is functioning in the entire country using Telangana's money," Shankar alleged.

He further accused the BRS and Congress of failing to fulfil the aspirations behind the formation of Telangana. "The BRS party looted Telangana for years, and for the past two and a half years, the Congress party has been looting it. The goal for which Telangana was created has not yet been achieved," he alleged. (ANI)