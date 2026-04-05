RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed confidence that the LDF will score a hat-trick in the Kerala Assembly polls. Citing public response, he said his party is campaigning in alliance with the LDF and contesting on three seats.

Tejashwi Yadav Confident of LDF Hat-Trick in Kerala

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday expressed confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will retain power in Keralam for a third consecutive term, citing the enthusiastic public response to the campaign ahead of Keralam Assembly elections.

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Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "In Kerala, there's a very good atmosphere, and there's always been a fight between the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF). But for the last ten years, the LDF government has been in power."

The RJD leader said that his party has been actively campaigning in multiple constituencies as part of its alliance with the ruling front. "We've campaigned in about 8-9 assembly constituencies, and the RJD is contesting three. We've reached an agreement with the LDF," Yadav added.

Yadav further highlighted the favourable political climate and enthusiastic public response. "Based on the crowd response, we believe the LDF government will score a hat-trick this time," he asserted.

CM Vijayan Thanks RJD Leader for Support

Earlier, the RJD leader addressed an election meeting in support of CPI(M) candidate Sakeer from Ponnani constituency in Malappuram district, drawing appreciation from Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM posted on X, "Thank you for your solidarity and for joining the LDF's campaign in Keralam. Your presence and support strengthen our collective fight to protect our secular fabric and advance a pro-people alternative. Together, we will ensure a resounding victory for the people of Keralam."

Kerala Assembly Election Context

The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is aiming to unseat the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and gain control of the 140-member Keralam Niyamasabha. The LDF has governed the state for approximately a decade, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading consecutive terms.

2021 Election Recap

In the Keralam Legislative Assembly election held in a single phase on April 6, 2021, the results were declared on May 2, 2021. The incumbent LDF retained power with 99 seats, marking the first time since 1977 that a ruling alliance secured consecutive terms in the state. The UDF won 41 seats, while the NDA saw a decline in vote share and lost its only seat in the Assembly. Following the victory, Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Chief Minister of Keralam to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term in office.

In terms of vote share, the LDF received 41.5 per cent of the total votes, significantly ahead of the UDF, which secured 38.4 per cent. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured 11.4 per cent of the votes but failed to win a single seat in the election. (ANI)