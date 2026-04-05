BJP leader Bishwajeet Saha alleged CM Mamata Banerjee is getting party workers arrested in Birbhum to prevent voting. Following the arrest of three workers, BJP supporters held a sit-in protest, which has been temporarily paused for investigation.

BJP Leader Bishwajeet Saha slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a sit-in protest outside the local police station after Birbhum Police arrested three Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers after a political rally, saying that Banerjee is getting the BJP workers arrested to prevent voting.

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BJP Stages Sit-in Protest Over Arrests

The BJP supporters on Saturday held a sit-in protest outside the local police station in Birbhum after the police arrested three party workers. BJP Leader Bishwajeet Saha, who was present at the protest, alleged that the police officials had failed to give a proper reason behind the arrest.

A peaceful sit-in protest was held by the BJP supporters demanding a valid reason for the arrest of the party members. He added that the protest has been temporarily paused after the police have asked for some time to investigate the case.

"When our candidate in Sainthia, Krishnakant Saha, finished campaigning in Ward No. 14, the police arrested three of our workers without explanation. We staged a sit-in, demanding to know the reason for the arrests. The Inspector-in-Charge (IC) didn't show, but the Circle Inspector (CI) eventually arrived. He showed us evidence on his phone that didn't match the situation or the voices involved. The police claimed they needed an hour to investigate and would release them if innocent, so we have temporarily paused our protest to see their next move," he said.

Saha Slams 'Didi's Police Game'

Further, he criticised Mamata Banerjee, saying that this is "Didi's police game in Bengal," underlining that BJP workers are not criminals but social activists.

"This is Didi's police game in Bengal, arresting BJP workers to prevent voting. Our workers are not criminals; they are social workers, and we will not be intimidated," he said.

He added that the party will file complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the police observer on Monday to highlight how these officials are failing their duty under the ECI's control.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

The comes ahead of the West bengal Assembly elections 2026, scheduled to take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats, with the primary contest expected to be between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).