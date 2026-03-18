UPPL President Pramod Boro will contest the Assam polls from Tamulpur. The party will field 15 candidates, reaffirming its commitment to the development of 26 BTC communities. The first list of candidates has been released for the April 9 polls.

Ahead of Assembly polls, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) President Pramod Boro reaffirmed its commitment to the holistic development, rights protection, and socio-economic upliftment of the 26 BTC communities. Boro will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly election from the 43 No. Tamulpur (ST) constituency.

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UPPL to Field 15 Candidates

On Tuesday, Boro told reporters that the party will field candidates in 15 constituencies, including himself, following public aspirations. "In the upcoming Assembly elections, the UPPL will field candidates in a total of 15 constituencies. I will contest the elections following the party's directive and the aspirations of the people. The UPPL has always been committed to the overall development of the region and will continue this effort in the coming days. The party remains dedicated to ensuring the holistic development, protection of rights, and socio-economic upliftment of the 26 communities of the BTC region," he said.

First Candidate List Released

The party has released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 9. Boro, who was recently elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, will represent the party in the Tamulpur seat in the upcoming polls.

According to an official notification issued by the party, Aninda Basumatary will contest from 1 No. Gossaigaon constituency, while Raju Kumar Narzary has been nominated from 2 No. Dotma (ST) constituency. Lawrence Islary will contest the No. 3 Kokrajhar (ST) constituency.

The party has also nominated Nerswn Boro from the 45 No. Bhergaon constituency, Dipen Boro from the 46 No. Udalguri (ST) constituency, and Kamalsingh Narzary from 20 No. Bijni constituency. The candidate list was formally issued by UPPL General Secretary (Administration) Raju Kumar Narzary.

In an official notification, the party said that, as empowered by the Central Working Committee and recommended by the Core Committee, the candidates have been approved for the stated constituencies for the ensuing 16th Assam Assembly elections.

Election Commission Announces Poll Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in four states-- Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu - along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

According to the schedule, Assam and Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 9, and polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced. The terms of the current assemblies are set to end on different dates: May 20 in Assam, May 7 in West Bengal, May 10 in Tamil Nadu, May 23 in Kerala, and June 15 in Puducherry.