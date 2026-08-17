The Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala will commence full-scale EXIM operations on August 18. The state government will also launch 'Mission Samudra', a port-led industrial and logistics development initiative backed by a Rs 400-crore fund.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala is set to commence full-scale export-import (EXIM) operations from August 18, marking a major milestone in the state's maritime and economic development. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan will flag off the first export container at a ceremony scheduled for 10:45 am on Tuesday. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the event as the chief guest.

Launch of 'Mission Samudra'

The commencement of full-scale EXIM operations will mark the port's transition from a transhipment hub to a major commercial gateway for India. On the occasion, the state government will also launch 'Mission Samudra', a port-led industrial and logistics development initiative aimed at developing Vizhinjam as the anchor of a wider Vizhinjam Maritime Economic Region The proposed region will encompass eight industrial clusters, three new cities and Kerala's 600-km coastline, with the government seeking to develop a broader port-led economic ecosystem around Vizhinjam.

The initiative is backed by a Rs. 400-crore catalytic fund, with allocations across three major verticals- ports and connectivity, logistics development, and clusters and cities. A separate horizontal component under the initiative will focus on programme management and capacity building. According to the government, Mission Samudra will be implemented through a total of 14 sub-schemes.

Successful Trial Run Paves the Way

The move towards full-fledged EXIM operations comes after the successful completion of a trial run involving the port's first export container. The container was shipped from Vizhinjam to Valencia in Spain as part of the trial.

Strengthening India's Maritime Trade

With the commencement of full EXIM operations, Vizhinjam is expected to strengthen its role in India's maritime trade and emerge as a key gateway for international cargo movement The development is also aimed at creating a wider port-led industrial and logistics ecosystem around Vizhinjam, linking maritime infrastructure with industrial clusters, logistics facilities and new urban development.

The launch of Mission Samudra alongside the commencement of EXIM operations is expected to provide a broader framework for the state's plans to leverage Vizhinjam's strategic maritime position for industrial and economic development. (ANI)