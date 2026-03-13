RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Haryana to finalise the organisation's centenary year action plan, noting a significant expansion in its geographical reach and branches.

Centenary Year Expansion and Foreign Policy Stance

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday participated in the RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Haryana's Samalkha to finalise the organisation's action plan for its upcoming centenary year.

RSS Saha Sarkaryavah, Mukunda CR, while addressing the media, said, "This is the centenary year of the Sangh. For the past two or three years, all our dedicated workers have been actively engaged in expanding the scope of our branch activities... We have witnessed an expansion in our geographical reach, with the number of locations where we operate increasing by over four thousand, and the actual number of branches rising by more than five thousand. Now, during this centenary year, we have various programs and initiatives planned..." Mukunda CR, regarding the US-Israel-Iran conflict, further said, "The stand taken by the Government of India will also be the stand of the Sangh. This war should end as soon as possible, and there should be a settlement. Just yesterday, the Prime Minister spoke with the head of Iran... The Sangh generally does not issue statements on all international matters. However, keeping in mind the protection of the interests of the local society there, as well as the Hindu community, we always hope for what is best. Even now, we remain in contact with our Hindu organisations and related groups there."

Meeting Details and Agenda

Earlier, according to a statement, the meeting, convened by the Sangh's highest decision-making body, would take place on Yugabda 5127, Vikram Samvat 2082, Chaitra Krishna Dashami and Ekadashi. As per the release, this year's Assembly holds special significance as it coincides with the centenary year of the RSS.

Review of Centenary Programmes and Future Roadmap

The meeting will deliberate on experiences and reports from various programmes and campaigns organised to mark the 100-year milestone. These include Vijayadashami celebrations, household outreach initiatives, Hindu conferences, youth gatherings, major citizen meetings and social harmony events conducted across the country.

The Representative Assembly will also review the Sangh's activities during 2025-26 and present notable work undertaken in different provinces. Discussions are expected to centre on the current national landscape, with resolutions likely to be passed on key issues.

The press release further stated that special focus will be given to social transformation initiatives driven by Sangh branches, particularly the 'Panch Parivartan' (five-point transformation) campaign. Plans for Sangh Shiksha Varg and other training programmes, including Karyakarta Vikas Varg, will be discussed, and the organisational roadmap for the coming year will be finalised.

Key Attendees

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, co-Sarkaryavahs, executive committee members and other senior office-bearers will attend the meeting. A total of 1,489 workers, including elected representatives and key state and regional office-bearers, are expected to participate. National presidents, general secretaries and organisation ministers from 32 Sangh-inspired organisations will also be present, the release added.