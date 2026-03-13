Doctors in Gurugram revived an abandoned premature baby found with no signs of life. After 30 minutes of resuscitation, the newborn, nicknamed 'Baby Max', underwent intensive care, made a full recovery, and was discharged weighing 2.56 kg.

Doctors at a Gurugram private hospital revived and treated an abandoned premature baby boy who was brought to the facility in an extremely critical condition earlier last month, officials said.

The newborn, weighing about 1.5 kg, was brought to the hospital by police from Sector 29 with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached. Hospital officials said the baby was cold to the touch and unresponsive when he arrived. There were no detectable signs of breathing or cardiac activity, indicating cardio-respiratory arrest.

A Miraculous Revival

Doctors immediately began emergency resuscitation. A specialised team assessed the infant's condition and started advanced neonatal resuscitation according to medical protocols. Elaborating on the baby's case, the Hospital 's head of the emergency department, Camelia Nongrum, said, "When the baby arrived, there were no signs of life, and the condition was extremely critical. Our emergency and neonatology teams immediately initiated advanced neonatal resuscitation and worked relentlessly for nearly 30 minutes to revive the newborn. Seeing the baby respond after such prolonged resuscitation was a powerful reminder of how timely intervention and teamwork can save even the most fragile lives."

The hospital informed the Child Welfare Committee and the Chief Medical Officer in Gurugram as per protocol and provided regular updates on the baby's condition.

The Path to Recovery

Over the next few days, the newborn showed gradual improvement while receiving intensive care. Doctors said the infant remained on ventilator support for 48 hours and was later shifted to non-invasive respiratory support on the third day. By the fifth day, the baby was breathing on room air. The infant was gradually started on feeds and continued to gain weight under the supervision of the neonatal intensive care unit team.

Becoming 'Baby Max'

Speaking about the child's recovery, neonatologist Sachin Jain said the baby became a source of encouragement for the medical staff during the weeks of treatment. "Over the weeks, he became 'Baby Max' for all of us in the NICU. The nurses would greet him first when they began their shifts, and doctors would check on him even beyond their routine rounds. Everyone who walked into the unit knew his story. His tiny movements, his steady weight gain, and his quiet determination lifted the spirits of the entire team. In many ways, he became the light of our ward, a little fighter and a small celebrity whom everyone cherished," he said.

Discharge and Further Care

By the time of discharge on March 10, the baby had gained significant weight, reaching 2.56 kg, and was clinically stable, breathing on room air, neurologically fit and stable, and maintaining normal vital parameters. Following medical clearance and as per the guidance of the CWC and CMO, the baby was transferred to Civil Hospital, Gurugram, in the presence of local police officials for further care and statutory procedures. (ANI)