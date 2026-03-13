The Trinamool Congress (TMC) sought a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to discuss tribal welfare measures by the West Bengal govt, following a row over a protocol breach. The party claims it has not yet received a response for its request.

TMC Seeks Meeting with President Murmu

Trinamool Congress (TMC) sought a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to highlight steps taken by the West Bengal government for the welfare of tribal people, following the row over protocol breach. However, the party has not yet received a response, TMC MP Saugata Roy claimed on Friday. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Saugata Roy said, "We wanted to clarify to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the steps taken by the West Bengal government for the welfare of tribals. We demanded time from the President, but we are not being given the time."

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien had written to President Murmu on March 9 seeking a meeting; however, he did not receive any reply, sources said. According to sources, the TMC leader's letter highlighted the West Bengal government's initiatives for the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Communities, including infrastructure development, social security, and education. It expressed the party's desire to share these "milestones" with the President and requested a meeting for a 12 to 15-member delegation.

Row Over Alleged Protocol Breach

This comes after a political row following President Murmu's recent visit to West Bengal. During a Santhal conference held on March 7, the President expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the event and questioned the choice of venue, saying many members of the Santal community were unable to attend because it was located in a remote area. She also noted the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other state ministers during the event.

TMC Denies Allegations

The ruling TMC rejected allegations of protocol lapses, describing them as politically motivated attempts by the opposition to embarrass the state government. Responding to the controversy, Banerjee said the event was not organised by the TMC and clarified that she was attending a Dharna at the time, which she said was aimed at "fighting for the people."

BJP Criticises TMC Government

However, TMC was heavily criticised by the BJP and its allies. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public event in the national capital on International Women's Day, accused the Trinamool Congress government of showing "gross disrespect" towards the President. On Tuesday, Union Minister JP Nadda alleged that the West Bengal CM had disrespected the office of the President. "A lady Chief Minister has disrespected a lady President of India, a Tribal President," Nadda said. (ANI)