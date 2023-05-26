Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced Kerala as India's first fully e-governed state where an entire range of government services have been digitized so that they can be provided to the citizens promptly and transparently.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced Kerala as India's first fully e-governed state where an entire range of government services have been digitized so that they can be provided to the citizens promptly and transparently.

In addition to building a network of government offices and constituents, the Chief Minister said the state would leverage technology to advance Kerala's development and close the digital divide, empowering its residents.

At the Thiruvananthapuram ceremony for "Total e-Governance Kerala," he stated that it would accelerate the transition to a knowledge society and economy with complete e-literacy.

"By the term governance what the present government means is a total commitment to fulfill its promises to the people. The government and governance are reaching out to the people more and more, he said.

"The service delivery has been made people-oriented and corruption-free and public utilities have become people-friendly. These transformative changes have been felt by people in the last seven years," the Chief Minister said.

The government will not slack off or take it easy; instead, it will work to ensure that everyone has access to services without having to pound on departmental doors for them. "This can be ensured by leveraging new technology, and that is exactly what the government is focusing on, Vijayan said.

"The service delivery has been made people-oriented and corruption-free and public utilities have become people-friendly. These transformative changes have been felt by people in the last seven years," the Chief Minister said.

One such "bold step" in that direction was making internet access a citizen's right by rolling out the KFON (Kerala Fibre Optic Network) project, he said and added that it would make access to the internet affordable or free of cost.

He also listed out the other government initiatives -- like a single-window portal called e-Sevanam for delivering as many as 900 services -- for ushering in e-governance which would soon be extended to taluk-level offices.



"In panchayats, delivery of as many as 250 services has been made online," the Chief Minister said.



The government's other significant initiatives to close the digital divide and implement full e-governance, according to him, including the introduction of the nation's first digital scientific park project and the establishment of the nation's first digital university in the state.

Noting that the announcement of total e-governance came at the same time as the LDF government's second anniversary, Vijayan said his administration used the occasion to announce a number of pro-people initiatives, including the 100-day programme, rather than viewing it as a time for purely celebratory activities.

In his welcome address, State Chief Secretary V P Joy said with Kerala becoming the first complete e-governance state in the country, there won't be any delay in providing services to people from government departments and offices.



He said the changes resulting from the implementation of e-governance would reflect in all sections of society and it would be a decisive factor in social progress.



The delivery of all vital services has already been digitized, covering all key domains including health, education, land revenue, documentation of properties, the public distribution system and social security payouts, a government statement said.

An exhibition featuring digitization of service delivery by various government departments is going on at Kanakakunnu here and entry to the same, which is free for the public, would close on May 27, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)