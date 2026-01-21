An FIR was filed against four policemen in Agra after an 18-year-old milk vendor alleged assault at a police outpost. The action followed intervention by UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

An FIR has been registered against four policemen in Agra, including the chief of Jeevni Mandi police outpost, days after an 18-year-old milk vendor alleged assault. The action came following intervention by Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who visited Agra earlier this month.

Police confirmed that all accused officers were suspended and will face a departmental probe. Inspector Pramod Kumar, then SHO of Chatta police station, was also removed from his post. The FIR was lodged on January 16 against sub-inspector Ravindra Kumar and three other policemen — Raj Bihari, Sunnypal, and Sanjay — under BNS sections 126 (2) for wrongful confinement and 115 (2) for assault.

The incident occurred on January 2 when Narendra Kushwah, a resident of Saiyan, was delivering milk with his brother in Gareeb Nagar. Narendra stated that he was taken by the collar to the police outpost after refusing to move the tempo, which he did not know how to drive. He alleged that he was beaten with sticks, struck on his soles, and had toenails pulled with pliers.

Narendra was later challaned under BNSS sections 126 and 135. After securing bail, he and his father, Omveer, submitted a complaint to DCP (City) Sayyed Ali Abbas. Initially, no FIR was filed, though a departmental inquiry was ordered. Omveer’s complaint described his son being “mercilessly beaten” and requiring treatment at a private clinic.

ACP (Chhata) Sheshmani Upadhyay confirmed that evidence is being collected and further steps will follow based on findings.