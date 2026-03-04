Congress leaders including Gurdeep Singh Sappal and Rahul Gandhi celebrated Holi at the AICC office. Sappal highlighted the festival's message of unity, while Rahul Gandhi wished for a Holi that drives away hate among people. (ANI)

Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal on Wednesday said that Holi sends a message of unity and is a festival of brotherhood. The Congress leader celebrated the festival with party leaders at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in the national capital. "Holi is a festival of love and brotherhood, and we are going to celebrate this festival together here...There is only one message on the occasion of Holi, and that is to get united and celebrate the festival," Sappal told ANI.

Messages of Hope and Peace

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also celebrated the Holi festival at the AICC office and extended greetings for the festival, stating, "Happy Holi. Sabko pyaar bhari, nafrat mitaane wali Holi", wishing for the festival to drive away hate among people. He also took to X, wishing for Holi to bring hope, joy and enthusiasm in people's lives. "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all of you on the festival of colours and love. May the colours of Holi fill all your lives with new hopes, fresh enthusiasm, and countless joys," he wrote on X.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also extended Holi greetings to the people today, emphasising the need for peace in the West Asia region, stating that conflicts and disputes should come to an end. "Greetings of Holi to the citizens. The Congress Party is also celebrating Holi. This is one such festival of ours in which everyone comes together, everyone embraces each other and applies colours to one another. What could be more delightful than this?. We believe that there should be peace in the world. These fights and quarrels should stop. It is not right for these countries that are instigating fights and quarrels to do so," Shukla told ANI.

Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)