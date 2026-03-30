A Mumbai businessman died in a tragic accident on his first cycle ride after a speeding car driven by a 17-year-old hit him. The minor and his mother were booked, raising concerns over road safety.

Mumbai: A 42-year-old businessman had a simple plan. His busy schedule wasn't leaving him much time for fitness, so he decided to start cycling to stay healthy. He even bought a new cycle for it. But in a tragic turn of events, his very first ride became his last. A speeding car rammed into him from behind, and he died on the spot. This heartbreaking incident happened on the first day he took his new cycle out.

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Car Hit Him From Behind While He Was Cycling for Fitness

The accident took place on Kalyan's Ring Road in Mumbai. According to the police, a 17-year-old boy was driving a car at a very high speed. He hit the businessman, who was cycling on the side of the road, and drove off. The impact was so severe that the businessman was thrown a long distance and died instantly. The boy fled the scene, but the police tracked him down and arrested him. The boy's mother, who owns the car, has also been named as a co-accused in the case. An FIR has been filed against her because she allegedly gave him permission to drive. The boy's father is a lawyer. The FIR includes charges for speeding and negligent driving, along with other serious, non-bailable offences.

Boy Posted on Social Media Calling it a 'Small Accident'

Reports say that after the crash, the boy posted on social media, calling it a "small accident" and wrote that he was worried about his father's reaction. He later deleted the post. The man who died has been identified as Srinivas Tandle. He owned several clothing shops in Kalyan. His brother told the media that Srinivas had bought the cycle just a day before the accident, and it was his first time riding it.

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CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. The video clearly shows the car speeding and hitting the cycle from the side. Srinivas and his cycle were flung into the air from the force of the crash. Locals immediately informed the police. They rushed Srinivas to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

It's a terrible irony that the businessman's first attempt to get fit and healthy ended up being the last ride of his life. The incident also raises serious questions about the parents' responsibility in allowing a minor to drive.

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