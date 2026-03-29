Bengaluru entrepreneur Siddharth Dialani praises India’s efficient healthcare after receiving a walk-in rabies vaccine in 10 minutes following a dog bite. He contrasts this with a friend in the US who struggled to find urgent care, sparking discussions on healthcare accessibility.

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has sparked a discussion online after sharing his experience of receiving urgent care in the city compared to a friend’s struggle in the United States. Siddharth Dialani, founder and CEO of BharatAgri, revealed that he was bitten by a friend’s pet dog while attending a house party. Despite being assured that the dog was vaccinated, Dialani opted to get a rabies vaccine as a precaution.

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He explained that he was able to visit a nearby clinic in Koramangala and receive the vaccine almost immediately. Describing the facility as efficient, affordable, and easily accessible, he credited the seamless experience to a healthcare network operated by Clinikk. The comparison with a friend in San Francisco, who reportedly struggled to find a rabies vaccine within a 10-mile radius, has ignited debate on social media about healthcare accessibility in India versus the United States.

Walk-In Rabies Vaccine in Minutes

According to Dialani, the clinic was just 1 kilometre from his home. “The clinic was affordable, the vaccine was available, and the staff was very caring. That’s peak healthcare!” he wrote on X.

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He emphasised that many people in India take such conveniences for granted, noting that accessing a vaccine on short notice without long queues is still a rare experience in several countries.

Friend’s Struggle in San Francisco

In stark contrast, Dialani mentioned that a friend in San Francisco was bitten by a stray dog but could not find a rabies vaccine within a 10-mile radius. The delay caused hours of anxiety and highlighted the challenges of accessing timely healthcare, even in one of the world’s wealthiest nations.

How Did Social Media React?

The post quickly garnered reactions from netizens:

One user commented: “Access to healthcare in India is one of the best success stories of the nation.”

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Another remarked: “The comparison is pretty weird. He might find a clinic 25 miles away where he can reach in 30 minutes, while your 1 km journey might take more than an hour.”

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A third user observed: “India's healthcare infrastructure really is the dark horse here. Walk-in rabies vaccine in 10 minutes vs your friend searching hospitals in the richest country on earth. We've actually solved the access problem, just haven’t marketed it well enough.”

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A Lesson in Indian Healthcare

Dialani’s experience underscores the efficiency of certain Indian healthcare networks that make urgent care accessible and affordable, particularly in metro cities like Bengaluru. It also highlights a broader perspective: while India is often criticised for healthcare challenges, pockets of excellence exist where timely medical intervention is not only possible but also hassle-free.