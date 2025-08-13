A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured after she jumped off Chennai High Court building, following an order to be sent to a Government Children's Home.

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl attempted suicide at the Madras High Court on Tuesday, after she was ordered to be sent to a Government Children's Home. She was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries and is under observation. The girl from Neelankarai had come to the court in connection with a habeas corpus petition filed by her father. The father had filed a complaint before the Neelankarai Police Station for missing child. Since a considerable time had lapsed and the girl could not be secured, the father had approached the court with a habeas corpus petition.

The minor was eventually secured, and it was informed that she had gone to her grandmother's house and was residing with her since she did not prefer to live with her father and mother. The court had subjected the girl to counselling before the Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre at High Court. However, the mediation failed and the Special Counsellor informed the bench that the child may require specialised counselling from a Psychiatrist.

When the bench interacted with the child, she told the bench that she wanted to live with her mother in the Andamans. The court was also informed that the father and mother had been divorced and were living separately.

The court, after perusing the confidential report of the Special Counsellor, noted that it might not be a conducive atmosphere for the minor girl to safely reside in the Andamans. However, since the girl did not wish to go with her father, the court deemed it fit to direct her to be put in a Safety Home. The court then directed the police to ensure that the girl was safely admitted to the Government Children's Home for Girls on Tuesday.

Distressed by the order, she attempted suicide by jumping from the floor of the court premises, and sustained serious injuries. Police personnel, lawyers, and public who were on security duty were left shocked.

They immediately rescued the girl and admitted her to a government hospital for treatment.

While Police is investigating all the angles, it said that the reason for the girl's suicide attempt will be known once the full details of the case are available.