A software engineer turned his wife’s nearly 10-month-long job hunt into an opportunity for others by building an AI-powered application tool that helped her land a job.

A software engineer turned his wife’s nearly 10-month-long job hunt into an opportunity for others by building an AI-powered application tool that helped her land a job. After witnessing her struggle with repetitive applications and endless resume edits, the developer created a solution to streamline the process and later made it open-source so other job seekers could benefit.

The developer shared the story on Reddit’s r/SoftwareEngineerJobs subreddit under the title, “My wife was struggling with her job search, so I built her an app. She landed a job with it, so I open-sourced it”. He explained that his wife, a junior software engineer, had spent almost 10 months trying to secure a job, with much of her time consumed by customising her resume for different job descriptions across multiple recruitment platforms.

“I got tired of watching her spend hours tweaking the same resume for every application,” he wrote, describing the frustration that inspired him to develop the tool.

The application, named Dossier, combines several stages of the job search into a single platform. It scans job listings through services such as JSearch, which sources openings from platforms including LinkedIn and Indeed, along with Adzuna and Germany’s Arbeitsagentur. Users can also manually paste job descriptions into the application to get started.

Using information provided in a user's profile, Dossier generates customised resumes, cover letters and application emails tailored to specific job openings. The developer emphasised that the tool relies exclusively on facts supplied by users instead of fabricating work experience, qualifications or professional achievements.

The platform also allows users to refine the generated drafts through a chat-based interface, download resumes as PDFs and select from 12 different resume themes. An integrated dashboard and application-tracking board further help job seekers monitor their progress, from preparing an application to receiving an offer.

Another key feature is the flexibility to run Dossier on a user's own server. The application supports local AI models through Ollama, as well as external services such as Anthropic and OpenAI. According to the developer, this setup allows users to retain greater control over their personal information and application data.

After his wife successfully used Dossier to secure a job, the developer decided to release the project as open-source software, making it accessible to other job seekers facing similar challenges.

The Reddit post attracted an encouraging response, with several users congratulating the developer and his wife on the outcome. However, some commenters also raised questions about the tool's functionality and potential challenges.