The Ladakh Labour Court has ordered HIAL to reinstate employee Amina Khatoon following her termination after childbirth and pay her Rs 3.03 lakh in maternity benefits, setting a deadline for an amicable settlement by November 26, 2026.

Ladakh Labour Court Orders Reinstatement of HIAL Employee

Leh (Ladakh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Ladakh Labour Court has ordered a settlement requiring the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL) to reinstate its employee Amina Khatoon, who was terminated from her job after the birth of her child in 2024, and pay her maternity benefits amounting to Rs 3.03 lakh along with a medical bonus of Rs 3,500.

The development came during the final hearing on November 7, 2026, when Khatoon and Gitanjali Angmo, CEO of HIAL and wife of Sonam Wangchuk, were present before the court. Both parties expressed willingness to explore the possibility of resolving the matter through mutual discussions. The court granted the parties time until November 26, 2026, to arrive at an amicable settlement, subject to the respondent agreeing to reinstate Khatoon to her former position or an equivalent position.

Court Findings and Legal Implications

The court observed that her services had been terminated without prior notice and without following the applicable procedure. It also proposed that Khatoon be paid maternity benefits equivalent to 26 weeks, amounting to Rs 3.03 lakh, along with Rs 3,500 towards maternity medical bonus. The court further directed that if the respondent fails to comply with the proposed settlement by November 26, the settlement would be treated as unsuccessful and the matter would proceed in accordance with the law.

The case concerns Khatoon's termination from Sheshyon Innovations Pvt Ltd, an arm of HIAL, founded by Wangchuk. The court's observations on the circumstances of her termination have brought scrutiny to the institution's claims of following a progressive and humanitarian ethos. (ANI)

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