Young tech entrepreneurs in Kashmir are utilizing AI to streamline professional tasks like GST filing, while simultaneously launching initiatives to teach children coding and practical technology skills, fostering a robust local innovation landscape.

Kashmir's Growing Tech Innovation Ecosystem

Young technology entrepreneurs in Kashmir Valley are increasingly embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop solutions that simplify professional tasks while equipping the next generation with skills for the future. From AI-powered tools that streamline tax compliance and financial documentation to initiatives introducing children to coding and hands-on technology projects, these efforts reflect the growing innovation ecosystem in the Valley.

AI Solutions for Professionals

Srinagar-based technology developer Aamir Mir, along with his team, has developed Upheld AI, an AI-powered platform designed to simplify compliance-related tasks for chartered accountants, businesses and tax professionals. Rather than filing taxes independently, the platform helps professionals manage multiple client accounts, organise financial information and streamline GST reconciliation through a unified dashboard.

Explaining its capabilities, Aamir Mir, Founder of Upheld AI, said, "Upheld AI is a SaaS-based, artificial intelligence-powered compliance engine that makes GST reconciliation easier for businesses, chartered accountants and tax professionals. It helps facilitate error-free GST filing, which is a recurring monthly requirement for them. It also offers notes management and enables professionals to view multiple clients on a single dashboard."

The platform is also being used by chartered accountants to manage client information and reduce the time and effort involved in routine financial and compliance-related tasks. Srinagar-based Chartered Accountant Mohammad Shahid Lone, who uses the platform with his team, said AI has helped improve efficiency and reduce the likelihood of errors in professional assignments. "AI has saved a lot of time. The chances of mistakes have reduced considerably, saving both time and effort. Young people in Kashmir are adopting these technologies. It is not just about income tax and GST; there are also tools for auditing that have made the audit process much easier," Lone said.

Preparing the Next Generation

While AI is helping professionals improve their existing workflows, efforts are also underway to introduce younger students to emerging technologies and prepare them for a changing employment landscape. At Srinagar's EMLi AI Institute, children are being introduced to artificial intelligence, coding and practical projects, with an emphasis on developing skills beyond theoretical learning.

The initiative aims to familiarise students with the fundamentals of AI and encourage them to develop their own projects, giving them practical exposure to technologies that are increasingly being adopted across industries. Hina Gojwari, Founder of EMLi AI, said the focus is on equipping students with practical skills that can improve their future employment prospects. "Our effort is to ensure that when students graduate from college, they have access to a practical platform and the skills that can help them secure employment. We are trying to develop capabilities that make students industry-ready," she said.

From developing AI-powered compliance solutions for professionals to introducing children to coding and hands-on technology projects, these initiatives highlight how young innovators in Kashmir are exploring emerging technologies and creating opportunities for the future.