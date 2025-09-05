Educators and health experts warn of rising youth vaping in schools, urging awareness, parental guidance, and early intervention. Novel nicotine products like vapes, e-cigarettes, and pouches threaten children’s health and academic performance.

Teachers' Day 2025: A growing alarm over the spread of new-age nicotine products, including vapes, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products (HTPs), has brought educators, school principals, and health experts together in concern. At a national conference organised by Mothers Against Vaping (MAV) on Teachers’ Day, experts called for urgent action to stop these products from entering schools and influencing young minds.

Awareness and Behavioural Change: The First Line of Defence

Experts stressed that while laws exist, tackling the problem requires more than regulation. Behavioural change among students is critical.

“Children must be equipped to say ‘no’ through awareness, peer support and strong parental and teacher guidance,” the conference noted.

A Srija, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Education, highlighted the limitations of enforcement:

“We already have a law, the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, but stricter enforcement is needed since products like e-cigarettes are widely available online. A recent study revealed that 35.6 per cent of online sellers are still flouting the ban. “Despite TOFEI (Tobacco-Free Educational Institution) guidelines being in place, teachers tell us that students continue accessing these products online with ease.”

Srija also raised a practical concern for educators:

“What should I do if I find a vape in a student's bag? How do I respond without isolating the child? Hence, we urgently need a clear set of school-based protocols for intervention, steps that teachers can follow when e-cigarettes are found among students.”

The Growing Challenge in Schools

Rashmi Malhotra, Headmistress of Delhi Public School, RK Puram, spoke about the scale of the issue:

“We are not even seeing the tip of the iceberg; the problem is much bigger than it appears. As an educator with three decades of experience, I'm still learning alarming new realities. “If this is the case for someone like me, what about a child from a less-exposed background or parents who have no idea what's happening?”

She highlighted the role of misleading marketing:

“Children are experimenting with products labelled as ‘herbal’ vapes, easily available online. Misinformation, peer pressure and glamorisation on social media mislead them into believing it is safe. The truth is, most children are stepping into this unaware and unprepared — it is like handing them a car without teaching them how to drive.”

Spotting Early Warning Signs

Identifying early behavioural changes is key, according to school leaders. Pramod Sharma, vice president of the management committee at Genesis Global School, Noida, explained:

“In most cases, it is the school that first notices early warning signs of abnormal behaviour in a child. This could show up as a sudden drop in academic performance, reduced attention span, or withdrawal from activities the child previously enjoyed. “When such patterns emerge, it is typically the responsibility of the school to alert the parents. Though the initial reaction from parents is often of denial, with persistent and compassionate communication, schools can help parents come on board.”

Shikha Sehgal, head of counselling at Heritage International Xperiential School, Gurugram, emphasised proactive strategies:

“Schools should integrate regular check-ins by counsellors, especially in middle and senior grades, to identify shifts in behaviour early. Any sign of concern should prompt deeper engagement with the student. “Tools like wellness surveys, attendance tracking and standardised assessments can be used. For instance, frequent absenteeism in Classes 10 to 12 often signals underlying issues such as stress, family problems or exposure to harmful substances. These indicators help us intervene effectively.”

Breaking Myths: It’s Not Just Affluent Students

Jyoti Singh, principal of Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School, Delhi, stressed that students from all economic backgrounds are vulnerable:

“It is a misconception that only students from affluent families are using vapes. We are seeing girls from economically modest backgrounds accessing these products, often through peer influence and the need to fit in. “What is especially worrying is that even high-achieving, academically bright girls are experimenting with vaping. This creates a ripple effect — if the 'smart' girl is doing it, others feel it must be okay.”

Medical experts attending the conference debunked the myth of “safe alternatives.” Fousin M Latheef, associate consultant in chest medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, warned:

“Science is clear that novel nicotine devices like vapes and pouches are not safer alternatives and, in fact, are sophisticated tools to hook children into lifelong addiction. These devices are flavoured, sleek and stealthy, and bypass the stigma of smoking while delivering dangerously high nicotine doses.”

A Call to Collective Action

The conference ended with a united call from educators, parents, and health experts: combating the threat of novel nicotine products in schools demands coordinated, year-round effort. From awareness campaigns to structured intervention protocols, early detection and parental engagement are essential.

Disclaimer: This article discusses the risks associated with smoking, vaping, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and other novel nicotine products. It is intended for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice. Readers concerned about nicotine use or addiction should consult a qualified healthcare professional.