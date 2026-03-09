IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer will support a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla during the budget session. Three Congress MPs will move the resolution, accusing Birla of injustice and bias against the opposition in the previous session.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer on Sunday announced that he will support the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla during the budget session, claiming that opposition parties received injustice in the previous session.

Speaking to ANI, Basheer said, "We are starting the second part of the Budget Session. The first agenda item is the No-Confidence Motion against the Speaker. We will take it very seriously. We have discussed that. Injustice has been done to the Opposition parties in the last session. We will bring all these things to notice in the House."

Opposition Alleges 'Injustice', Moves for Speaker's Removal

The second phase of the budget session will commence today, where three Congress MPs are scheduled to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla over accusations of disallowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House.

The first part of the Budget session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, concluded on February 13, marked by political debates over the India-US interim trade deal and the memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane, whose publishing status remained a matter of controversy even outside the Parliament.

The three Congress MPs pointed out that while opposition MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers.

"Having taken into consideration the conduct of the Speaker of the House as regards disallowing the Leader of the Opposition and other Opposition leaders to speak, making unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition, suspending Opposition MPs for an entire session for raising issues of public concern and not rebuking ruling party members for making wholly objectionable and derogatory remarks against former PMs, feels he has ceased to maintain an impartial attitude necessary to command the confidence of all sections of the House," the list of business for Lok Sabha read.

The Congress MPs also accused Birla of "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters," stating that such conduct constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

Trinamool Congress Pledges Support

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MPs will support the no-confidence motion in accordance with the direction of the party chairperson, Mamata Banerjee.

Parties Issue Whips Ahead of Session

Meanwhile, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress issued a 'three-line whip' to their Lok Sabha MPs, expecting their presence in the House from March 9 to 11. (ANI)