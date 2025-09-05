Aamir Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: 5 iconic Teachers' role in Bollywood
Several Bollywood stars have captivated audiences with their portrayals of teachers on the silver screen. The list includes Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Find out who they are
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Boman Irani
"Life is a race..." Boman Irani's memorable lines from 3 Idiots captured everyone's attention. The film portrays college life, the struggle for success, and valuable life lessons.
Amitabh Bachchan
Black, released in 2005 and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starred Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. The film won several awards, including the 53rd National Film Award. Amitabh Bachchan's performance as a teacher was highly praised.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan helps a dyslexic boy find his way. The film shows how he removes the boy's fears and awakens his potential. Taare Zameen Par was a huge success. Aamir played the lead role, portraying a renowned Bollywood teacher. Darsheel Safary played his student.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan starred in Super 30 as a teacher. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, is based on a true story. Anand Kumar, a math teacher, solves complex problems for his students. He began teaching in 1992 and was awarded the Padma Shri.
Rani Mukerji
Rani played a teacher in Hichki, a significant film in her career, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film is inspired by Brad Cohen's autobiography, Front of the Class. It shows that teachers, like students, face obstacles but can still succeed.