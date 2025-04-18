A video from a government school in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral where teachers are seen dancing to hit 90s Bollywood songs while students are busy sweeping floors and washing carpets.

A video from a government school in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral where teachers are seen dancing to hit 90s Bollywood songs while students are busy sweeping floors and washing carpets. The video, which surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has ignited a wave of criticism, with many slamming the educators for making students sweep floors.

The clip begins with a female teacher dancing solo in a classroom. She is later joined by others—presumably female students—while, in the background, other students can be seen cleaning the floor, scrubbing carpets, and even dusting curtains. Another part of the video shows teachers giving instructions to students, directing them in their cleaning tasks.

Despite the growing uproar, no official confirmation or comment has yet been released by the school authorities or district administration.

This isn't the first time the school system in the region has come under fire. Just weeks ago, another video from a school in the area drew flak—this one showed a teacher sleeping in the classroom during school hours.